Georgia’s Republican senatorial candidate, Herschel Walker, was waxing rhapsodic as only he can do. He was talking about the 1970s show “All in the Family.” The program, which ended in 1979, “won’t be on the air because [Walker's Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock] is still living in the past,” Walker said. I would take issue with that word salad, if I knew where to stick my fork in first.

Elsewhere, to demonstrate her unfitness for public office, Arizona’s angry and mean-spirited Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, held her breath until her state turned blue. Rejecting most of Arizona’s “If we lose, it was rigged” candidates, voters instead elected Democrats to the majority of statewide offices. Earlier, the petulant Lake had considered it clever to order, “McCain Republicans, get out!” Yes, she said that. In Arizona. Where the late Sen. John McCain is believed to flit about among the archangels. So sad, as Donald Trump would put it.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

