Georgia’s Republican senatorial candidate, Herschel Walker, was waxing rhapsodic as only he can do. He was talking about the 1970s show “All in the Family.” The program, which ended in 1979, “won’t be on the air because [Walker's Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock] is still living in the past,” Walker said. I would take issue with that word salad, if I knew where to stick my fork in first.
Elsewhere, to demonstrate her unfitness for public office, Arizona’s angry and mean-spirited Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, held her breath until her state turned blue. Rejecting most of Arizona’s “If we lose, it was rigged” candidates, voters instead elected Democrats to the majority of statewide offices. Earlier, the petulant Lake had considered it clever to order, “McCain Republicans, get out!” Yes, she said that. In Arizona. Where the late Sen. John McCain is believed to flit about among the archangels. So sad, as Donald Trump would put it.
Meanwhile, Trump rolls on, solid as a rock, although I say that with apologies to rocks. Benedict Donald recently dined with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago. On cue, Trump later claimed he had no idea who Fuentes was. Observers find it surprising how often a random person just walks in off the street and has lunch with the former president. Fuentes, who evidently is still waiting to accomplish something, has said, “We need a dictatorship to take control of the media, take control of the government and force people to believe what we believe.” Readers, before condemning Fuentes we must remind ourselves that it’s all about freedom.
You may have heard about a crook who committed bank fraud and tax evasion, submitted fake documents to banks in order to fraudulently obtain millions in loans and who walked away from repaying his obligations by declaring bankruptcy while living a lavish lifestyle. He hosted a successful reality television show, after which he hid millions of his earnings from the IRS. Nope, not Donald Trump, although the parallels are remarkable. It was Todd Chrisley, the star of “Chrisley Knows Best” who was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison. “Possible running mate” may have crossed Trump’s mind.
Perhaps a case of galloping nervous prostration caused by his own looming criminal and civil cases impelled The Donald to opt for a third opportunity to lose the popular vote. His daughter, Ivanka, has already informed her pop that she is unable to re-enlist in his campaign. Bone spurs, maybe?
In touting his reasons to run again, Trump referenced his four years in office, saying, “I’ve gone decades – decades! – without a war, the first president to do it that long.” As I am tactful to a fault, I would never embarrass a Red Hatter by asking whether a man who takes four years and rounds it up to the nearest two decades may also be capable of exaggerating the value of his properties on a loan application.
Will Mike Pence run against Trump? That may depend on whether Pence is sufficiently intellectually agile to debate the former president. It’s a fair question, considering that it took Pence two years before he recently concluded, “Our administration didn’t end well.”
Pence certainly is more on the ball than Rep. Marjory Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., even if that doesn’t say much. After running on an anti-crime platform, Taylor-Greene, the one-woman circus side show, said she wants to defund the Department of Justice. Ponder that thought, which, somewhere in Georgia, is considered to be wisdom. Taylor-Greene also claims to have extracted a promise from wannabe Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to launch an investigation of the role of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the attempt to assassinate herself during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Patriots can’t wait to learn more.
Thus, we watch the once meaningful GOP reduce itself to a barking, crazy-off competition in an alley behind a seedy motel. I wish I could enjoy the show, but the price of admission is costing Americans far too much.
