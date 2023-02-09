Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Watching Republican performances in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am possessed by a fleeting desire to become one of them, so that I, too, may experience the liberating delights of never again feeling shame.

Exhibit A: This week, GOP House members expressed overwhelming concern about Joe Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon, after they just spent four years genuflecting to the Russian spy balloon in the Oval Office.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

