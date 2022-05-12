In the increasingly strange world of conservative extremism, requiring a 15-year-old schoolgirl to wear a mask is tyranny but forcing her to give birth is freedom.
To further turn reason on its head, if she seeks to adopt a baby, right-wing authorities will tell her she is too immature for motherhood. But if she is pregnant, they tell her she has no choice but motherhood.
The leaked draft of the coming U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade reveals that, after almost five decades, a woman’s right to abortion is effectively obliterated. In the draft, Justice Samuel Alito writes that abortion “is not deeply rooted in U.S. tradition,” which, for Alito, is reason enough to pat women on the head and tell them to let menfolk do the thinking.
The backward-looking Alito bases his decision, in part, on writings of 17th-century judge Matthew Hale, who was in the habit of sentencing witches to be executed. What could possibly go wrong in modern America when a justice of the Supreme Court is swayed by the ravings of a witch slayer?
Following Alito’s bizarre rationale, other rights that are “not deeply rooted” could be eliminated. They include a woman’s right to vote, interracial marriage, gay marriage, integration of schools and the military and possibly even the right to adorn public spaces with Confederate statues.
Whether other weird opinions slosh within the soupy quagmire that substitutes for gray matter in the head of Samuel Alito remains unknown. Years ago, in some parts of the country, female schoolteachers were not allowed to be married. It was anticipated, one supposes, that traumatization would set in if students’ innocent eyes fell upon a pregnant teacher. Or perhaps it was seen as an administrative inconvenience to replace a teacher who requested a leave of absence. That was the case with Mrs. Wyatt’s late aunt in Indiana, who taught for 40 years, and never married. Would Alito go for that? Wouldn’t put it past him.
Despite the coming demise of a decades-old woman’s right to abortion, some pundits tell us that the Republican Party has not become extremist. Yet, every Republican senator (and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.) voted Wednesday to not even debate the possibility that abortion could be codified in law as a woman’s right. Not extremist? How do they explain Missouri’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves saying he’d consider a ban on contraception? And what of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who criticized a decision from the 1960s that allowed contraception to be available to married couples? If that isn’t extremist, what is?
Among the more unfortunate features of the abortion debate is that the Christian right has wrapped itself tightly in the proposition that they are following Christ’s example. But if the pro-life folks took out a full-page newspaper ad listing everything Jesus said about abortion, the result would be a blank page.
Christians, like anyone else, should believe whatever they wish regarding abortion. But they have manufactured a connection to Christ’s teachings. Faith suggests images of Jesus smiling upon a re-focus of Christian energies on goals such as improving lives of the poor, the sick and the stranger, about whom Jesus said plenty. Zealous pursuit of a ban on abortion would be replaced by advocacy for the child tax credit, Medicare for all and greater acceptance of immigrants.
Jesus said, “If you would be perfect, go sell what you possess and give it to the poor.” He told followers, “For I was hungry, and you gave me food. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” He advised, “Sell all that you have and give to the poor and you will have treasure in Heaven,” and, “I was naked, and you clothed me. I was sick and you visited me.”
Call that wisdom — and well worth our time and energy.