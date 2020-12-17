At Christmas, we contemplate Christ’s teachings, which, taken as a whole, lead to the conclusion that Jesus was pretty much a lib. The New Testament provides verse upon verse of confirmatory evidence.
As an example, it is not a leap to conclude that liberals acquired their aim of universal health care from Jesus himself. Matthew tells us that he instructed the 12 to go forth and, “Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils; freely you have received, freely give.” Isn’t that an endorsement of Medicare-for-All?
And Scripture powerfully suggests that Jesus would approve of the progressive notion that the wealthy ought to pay higher taxes, if for no other reason than to improve their odds of entering Heaven. “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God,” he said. If there was any lingering confusion, Luke cleared it up, quoting Christ, “But woe to you who are rich ... .”
Jesus mostly favored nonviolence, although there was his occasional slip-up, as when he tossed the money-changers out of the temple. Similarly, Luke describes an occasion when Jesus said, “Let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.” But there is nothing within the Scripture to suggest that, were he alive today, Jesus would have opposed liberals’ preferences for universal background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons. Can we even begin to envision Jesus saying, “You can have my sword when you pry it from my cold dead fingers”?
Christ espoused liberal peace-nick leanings as when, after his baptism, he climbed to a mountainside. There, he delivered the most important Christian sermon ever preached. “Blessed are the peacemakers,” he told the congregation.
Many Christians, in their appetite for Trumpism, seem to have stumbled into a tangle of brambles that are far afield from the path trod by Jesus. A few even defend the traumatizing of children by separating them from their parents and locking them away.
In contrast, the Son of God possessed little tolerance for unkindness toward tots. “Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to me,” he insisted. Elsewhere, he added, “for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” An immigrant himself, Jesus did not qualify his words with, “but cage the children whose parents brought them here seeking sanctuary.”
A particular puzzlement is that some Christians link their anti-abortion beliefs to their worship of Christ. It might surprise them to learn that everything Jesus ever said about abortion is, in fact, nothing. Similarly, Christ said little or nothing about homosexuality, which is another fixation among many of the faithful.
If Jesus had harbored anti-abortion or anti-gay sentiments, wouldn’t he have made them clear? It seems that the confused passions concerning abortion and gays that have come to fuel the spiritual machinery of many of Christ’s followers must remain mysteries to be unraveled by the historians of the future.
Thus, if Christ were to return today, he likely would be seen as a liberal, if Scripture means anything. In that light, I suggest that we ponder a question posed by comedian John Fugelsang: “Why do so many Christian conservatives hold liberals in contempt on Monday through Saturday, then worship one on Sunday?”
Why indeed?
To everyone, I propose a great and Merry Christmas!