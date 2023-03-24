Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

America’s great peddler of NFTs once again beckons supporters to his victimhood festival, as he anticipates several coming indictments. He tells them they must protest the workings of the nation’s legal system, “or you won’t have a country anymore.”

Certainly, a few Gravy Seals will show up, as will those who are waiting for their scooters to recharge. But most will stay home, having become “woke” to Donald Trump’s myths of a stolen election and a deep state.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

