A story in last Sunday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail prompted me to think about bigotry. Specifically, how it comes to infect a person. Writers Lori Kersey, Lacie Pierson and Ryan Quinn described the campaign attack ads developed by far-right Buckhannon resident Caiden Cowger.
Whether Cowger knows or cares, his ads reveal more about him than about the candidates whom his ads attack. One of his media excretions depicts two Republican state legislative candidates who favor the Fairness Act, legislation that would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public places based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Superimposed behind the pair is a boy smearing lipstick on his face. Pretty impressive, if you live under a rock.
Cowger, although only 23 years old, appears to have grown up lugging around the burden of hating people who are different. In 2012, when he was just 14, he recorded an online video in which he claimed that then-President Barack Obama was “making kids gay.” He added, “It’s getting worse where I’m at. I see younger people ... starting to turn into homosexuals. And it sickens me.”
His teenage effort made him a celebrity to the folks at Newsmax, a far-right website that would need a day trip toward the center just to be on the fringe.
But those were the ramblings of a child who had plenty of time to recover from his case of blind hatred. Now, however, Cowger’s mid-term campaign offerings suggest that he yet slogs through the snake-infested backwaters, where he strains to free each boot from the muck that ineluctably pulls him down. Probably, he will meet the fellow GOPers who commissioned his ads.
The Caiden Cowgers of this world were taught to struggle through life that way, in the dark places, carrying misperceptions that serve them no better than would a cement overcoat. But, as much as I have here focused on Cowger, the issue isn’t him. Rather, it is on the origins of hatred for those whose only offense is that they are different.
Composers Oscar Hammerstein III and Richard Rogers described the process in their Broadway musical “South Pacific.” In the show, Lt. Joe Cable confronts his bigotry when he falls in love with a young Polynesian woman. He fights against those prejudices while filled with anxiety about what the folks back home will say, should he marry a woman of another race. As he overcomes his tangle of cultural misperceptions and baseless animosity, he sings:
“You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear/You’ve got to be taught from year to year/It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear/It’s got to be carefully taught/You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late/By the time you are six or seven or eight/To hate all the people your relatives hate/You’ve got to be carefully taught.”
It is tempting to return hate for hate, but doing so takes us nowhere good. I don’t know Cowger, although I have known a lot of Caiden Cowgers in my time. Each is a victim of what they were taught at 6 or 7 or 8.
I bear Cowger no ill will. Rather, I hope he will think about whom his political ads might be hurting. There is time for him. He is young, and life is long. If I could wish anything for him today, it is that he would pause for a couple of hours and watch the Rogers and Hammerstein musical. He will find himself there, and he will find an opportunity to become unstuck from the sad and angry boy he was at 14.