The majority voted for Joe Biden. Nevertheless, nearly half the country voted for Donald Trump. Thus, as this is being written, it appears that among the winners in the election are racism, xenophobia, tribalism, hucksterism and gullibility.
With vote counting ongoing, Donald Trump baselessly claimed that the tallying should stop in Georgia and Pennsylvania — where he was losing ground — and should continue in Nevada and Arizona, where he was gaining. On election night, it was the end of the third quarter and, trailing by a touchdown, Donald Trump declared himself the winner and walked off the field.
On the positive side, Joe Biden, if trends hold, will be our president and we will have jettisoned from the Oval Office a man who thinks so little of his followers that he urges them to risk their health by attending his rallies during a deadly pandemic.
Yet, the ire of the president’s supporters festers. It is aimed at liberals, the media, immigrants, Black Lives Matter, Hillary Clinton, socialism and similar perceived demons. And it is misplaced. Instead, perhaps they should point the finger of accusation at Fox News and similar gardens of well-fertilized misinformation where they were told that Donald Trump was a wise leader.
Now many Americans pray that those who defend our values by carrying assault-style weapons when picking up snack cakes at the Dollar Store will consider that most of us have had enough. With record turnout, the people seem to have announced, barely, that the hallmarks of Trump’s administration, chaos and coronavirus, need to end.
The majority figured out that Donald Trump is mentally and emotionally incomplete, a man without several essentials of humanity, starting with empathy. It is the unchangeable way of the narcissistic sociopath. Whether you voted for Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden, you have earned relief from his drama.
West Virginia’s Republican members of Congress, aside from Rep. Alex Mooney, played it safe, only tacitly supporting Mr. Trump. They remained seated, sideline Republicans, aware that we were saddled with a president who wished to be a king. They could have shown courage and played in the game but opted instead for a spot in the bleachers.
Their responsibilities to the people who elected them have lain fallow in the field. Donald Trump’s pathological lying didn’t move them. His threats to withdraw us from NATO failed to motivate them. The president’s refusal to admit that Russian election meddling helped him win in 2016, and was ongoing, brought little pushback from them.
When he said he knew more about how to defeat ISIS than our generals, whom he termed “babies,” our state’s Congressional GOP remained silent, emitting little more than an occasional whimper of disapproval lite.
Where were the voices of Republicans Sen. Shelly Moore Capito and Reps. David McKinley, Mooney and Carol Miller when Donald Trump termed Nazis “very fine people?” What inertia kept them silent when their president referred to predominately Black nations as “s___ hole countries?”
And when children were put in cages, why did they not leap from their comfortable seats in Congress with shouts of, “Enough, Mr. Trump?” They all won reelection by remaining in the shadows, hoping nobody noticed them hunkered there. Evidently, the majority of Americans have answered for them.
As the years come and go, school children of the future, at their history books, will roll their eyes as they marvel at the epoch of Trumpism and the authoritarian demographic and its media and congressional enablers.