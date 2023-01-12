A man-trap at the schoolhouse door might stop a gunman, but it will do nothing to deter intruders that are equally deadly -- the viruses and bacteria that quietly ride into the building on the faces and fingers of the students themselves.
Thoughtful moms and dads might wish to know why, last year, a group of Republican geniuses in West Virginia’s House of Delegates co-sponsored a bill that would have made all eight vaccinations required of our school children completely optional. These delegates may chatter idly about “freedom” and “choices,” but our children’s freedom from deadly diseases evidently didn’t figure in. Their bill failed. Will it be reintroduced this year? Evidently, it will.
Republican Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo, in Putnam County, was among those who would have eliminated, for example, the required tetanus shot, thus placing our children at risk of painful neck and jaw stiffness and, in severe cases, respiratory failure. Unbelievably, Hess Crouse has a degree in science with a concentration in microbiology, according to her bio on the Capitol website.
Her colleagues in the push toward potential disaster included Republican Delegates Caleb Hannah of Richwood, Chris Pritt of Kanawha County, Todd Longanacre and Mike Honaker of Greenbrier County and the Huntington hot-dogger, John Mandt Jr. Shame on them for risking the health of innocent children in a grab for political points.
They didn’t stop with the tetanus vaccination. They wanted all the required vaccinations to be optional. Like the mandatory vaccination for diphtheria, without which our children’s vulnerability to potential respiratory failure and inflammation of the heart muscle would escalate. And protection from possible brain damage caused by pertussis? Also gone, if their bill had passed.
The dimwitted delegates would have provided limo service to the school grounds for measles, complete with its red skin rashes, ear infections and potential deafness. And there would have been a “Welcome Back” sign above the classroom door for mumps, and that disease’s attacks on the testicles, ovaries, breasts, brain and pancreas.
Rubella would make a triumphant return, as well. Without a requirement for that vaccination, a child could contract rubella at school and take it home to a pregnant mom whose baby would be at risk for poor physical growth, cataracts, deafness, heart disease and intellectual deficiency.
And surely, we would see increased numbers of child brain inflammation and potential toxic shock due to varicella infection if these delegates had their way. Hepatitis B would be back, too, with its preference for causing cirrhosis and liver failure. The anti-science delegates had evidently concluded that eliminating the requirement for vaccinations was worth all the misery that a misguided understanding of freedom could deliver to a child.
They aren’t the only elected officials who lack the spine to denounce the politicized misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations, which is where the anti-vax movement departed the backwater bergs and headed for the bright lights. According to a recent study, compared to a world without the COVID-19 vaccines, there already would have been four times as many deaths, 3.8 times as many hospitalizations and 1.5 times as many infections. The COVID vaccines have saved more than $1 trillion in medical costs, as well.
With her science diploma evidently having been turned face to the wall, perhaps Hess Crouse and the House of Delegates’ flat-earth caucus will pursue loosening vaccination laws this year. Or perhaps, they will turn their attention to something else, like the science curriculum. They could dream up a bill that would mandate studies of phrenology, reflexology, hollow earth ecology, animal magnetism, crystal gazing, primal scream theory, conversion therapy, the healing power of magnetic bracelets, moon landing denial, wind turbine carcinogenesis, tin foil hat-ism and the healthful aspects of drinking one’s own urine.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.