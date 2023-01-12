Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A man-trap at the schoolhouse door might stop a gunman, but it will do nothing to deter intruders that are equally deadly -- the viruses and bacteria that quietly ride into the building on the faces and fingers of the students themselves.

Thoughtful moms and dads might wish to know why, last year, a group of Republican geniuses in West Virginia’s House of Delegates co-sponsored a bill that would have made all eight vaccinations required of our school children completely optional. These delegates may chatter idly about “freedom” and “choices,” but our children’s freedom from deadly diseases evidently didn’t figure in. Their bill failed. Will it be reintroduced this year? Evidently, it will.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you