The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has simultaneously laid bare both the criminality of Donald Trump and his delinquent supporters’ refusal to acknowledge it. The other top story of 2022 was the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the right to abortion, and the backlash that followed.
Those two historic episodes came together to transform the GOP’s anticipated “red wave” into the party’s own bloodbath. The Donald’s endorsed candidates flopped in the November midterms. Eight lost House races, five more failed in their Senate campaigns and seven others were deep-sixed by voters in gubernatorial elections. Doubtless, Trump is the rake that the GOP stepped on.
Elsewhere, in contrast to Trump’s snuggle-fest with Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden’s leadership helped firm up NATO’s resistance to Russia. Also under Biden, the Inflation Reduction Act brought major climate action, the Infrastructure Investment Act will revamp our aging roads, bridges and more, and seniors will see much-needed reductions in their health care costs. We have our first Black female Supreme Court justice, veterans’ health care was shored up, and the CHIPs and Science Act will bring manufacturing jobs back to America.
With his constant droning of a “stolen election” and “witch hunt,” The Donald’s worst nightmare came true this year -- he has become a bore. At the same time, the unveiling of his evident criminality got increasingly interesting. The Trump Organization was found guilty of massive tax and bank fraud in New York, investigations of his pressure on state election officers and on officials within the Department of Justice heated up, his accused theft of top-secret documents came to light and his central role in the Jan. 6 domestic terror attack at the U.S. Capitol was made clear. It was all part of his grand and mysterious plan to make America great again, we are expected to believe.
COVID-19 continued to end far too many lives in 2022, mostly because the daredevils among us refused to be vaccinated. Although the vaccine in your COVID-19 shot contains no fetal tissue, it remains an irony that some pro-life anti-vaxxers opted to play chicken with the Grim Reaper because fetal tissue was used in development of the vaccine, many years ago. I trust that our vaccine-refusing brothers and sisters also refrain from taking Tylenol, aspirin, Tums, Lipitor, Motrin, Ibuprofen, Maalox, Ex-lax, Benadryl, Sudafed and Prilosec OTC.
In West Virginia, our legislative GOP supermajority’s members, who will swear to you that they value down-home local control, were disappointed when voters rejected their proposed constitutional amendments that would have taken away local control and transferred it to those very same legislators.
Days ago, with quite a few congressional Republicans agreeing, gay marriage and interracial marriage became U.S. law. “But I’m awaiting the end times” is my new excuse for not cleaning out the garage.
Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida sent busloads of bedraggled asylum seekers to northern cities, often without any provisions, dropping them off in locations designed to show Dems a thing or two. Abbott put one busload on the street on Christmas Eve, during the worst freeze in 30 years, near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. Christ asked us to “welcome the stranger.” Abbott and DeSantis prefer to roast marshmallows over a flaming copy of the New Testament.
Late in the year, Trump issued NFT “trading cards” featuring renderings that he said, “pertain to my life and career.” Wisdom seekers are asking when the former president spent time as a race car driver, a cowboy, an astronaut and a pilot. Inquiring minds ask whether he set the furniture on fire with those eyeball lightning bolts. A team of child psychologists and pediatricians has concluded that Trump is a large 7-year-old. When the rubes who purchased the $99-apiece cards decide to get some value for their trouble, they can print the pictures on card stock and put them in their kids’ bicycle spokes.
With that, the New Year is upon us. Enjoy the ride, and drive safely.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.