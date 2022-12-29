Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has simultaneously laid bare both the criminality of Donald Trump and his delinquent supporters’ refusal to acknowledge it. The other top story of 2022 was the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the right to abortion, and the backlash that followed.

Those two historic episodes came together to transform the GOP’s anticipated “red wave” into the party’s own bloodbath. The Donald’s endorsed candidates flopped in the November midterms. Eight lost House races, five more failed in their Senate campaigns and seven others were deep-sixed by voters in gubernatorial elections. Doubtless, Trump is the rake that the GOP stepped on.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

