What must it be like to be in a cult, where the thinking is done by somebody else? To find out, one could run, as a Republican, for a national office, such as a seat in the House of Representatives. If elected, the new member would rail about the high price of gas while simultaneously joining 100% of his GOP colleagues in voting against a bill that would reign in price gouging at the pump, as happened last week.
Another requirement of cult members, last week, was to vote with 192 other Republicans against sending $28 million (microscopic in federal dollar terms) to the FDA to help alleviate the baby food shortage while at the same time insisting that the Biden administration was failing to do its share to ease the crisis.
The new cult member would necessarily have supported Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the primary election earlier this month, simply because the cult’s leader, Donald Trump, demanded it.
Doubtless, Trump is a sore loser from New York who doesn’t know or care about what goes on in West Virginia. But he couldn’t stand Mooney’s opponent, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., because McKinley had voted for Biden’s infrastructure bill (which ultimately passed and will bring $6 billion in improvements to our state’s roads, bridges and broadband). Mooney, in contrast, is a charter member of the Trumpian cult of pouty jackassery who voted against the bill, evidently content that state residents can get along well enough without improvements to our infrastructure.
A devoted cult member would completely understand the reasons that Jamie Lynn Ferguson, a member of the cult and the West Virginia National Guard, is charged in participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a dumb effort to undermine the government that she had sworn an oath to protect. In the cult, there is only one oath that matters.
Cult members may be delighted that Elon Musk has announced that he will restore the leader’s Twitter account, should Musk purchase the social media company. However, as I am not in the cult, I have concluded that, if doing so is Musk’s idea of quality control, I won’t be buying a Tesla anytime soon.
Another benefit of membership in the cult is to be free from feelings of disgust at the refusal of high-profile Trump associates to testify before the House Jan. 6 Committee. These “Big Lie” supporters have had plenty to say about a “stolen” election when not under oath. But they tend to come down with cases of jelly knees at the thought of repeating their false claims to the committee where, of course, they would have to swear to be honest.
Cult members easily express empurpled rage about Hunter Biden having made $11 million between 2013 and 2018. In contrast to the younger Biden, who never worked in the White House, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made $690 million in their private enterprises during the four years that the pair worked there, which evidently evokes a big ho-hum if you are in the cult.
Rather than eliciting outrage, members of the cult will find a report by Trump’s former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, as nothing more than a gentle breeze upon their ears. Grisham has said that Trump “gleefully” watched the Jan. 6 riot on television, adding that he repeatedly reversed the video and again watched what were, to him, particularly delicious moments of the criminal attack on Old Glory, the Constitution and the seat of U.S. government.
Finally, Georgians living in the GOP’s Cult of Trump will mindlessly support their leader’s pick for the next senator from the Peach State. He is Herschel Walker, a former football star who said that Trump has never claimed the election was stolen. Walker claims to have been diagnosed with multiple personalities. Nevertheless, cult members will support Walker because the leader of the cult has endorsed him, or them.