A year has elapsed since the 2020 elections. Surely, a hundred metric tons of the past year’s national political distress could have been avoided if only we had replaced the Electoral College (and its winner-take-all anomaly) with the popular election of our presidents.
For starters, Joe Biden’s record 7-million-vote advantage would have left Donald Trump with little reason to strong-arm a handful of state officials to “find” favorable votes.
The Electoral College opened the door to Trump’s 60 baseless lawsuits in states where he hoped judges would reverse enough votes to push his total over the top. Thankfully, the courts held, and Biden’s victory was not overthrown. But to conclude that the Electoral College system “worked” because the correct outcome was achieved is to say that you had a nice trip, even though you arrived at your destination with the engine smoking and two rims missing their tires.
Trump disputed the elections in Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which Biden won by a combined margin of about 311,000 votes. Had the United State adopted the popular election of the president, Trump could have won those six states by an equal amount and Biden still would have prevailed nationally by more than 6 million votes. The imposing margin would have significantly quieted “Stop the Steal” and it is probable that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot would have played out on a much smaller scale, if at all.
In Michigan, the Republican Party would not have sent fake electors who tried to enter the state’s capitol in hopes of replacing Biden’s electors. In Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the GOP would have had no reason to fabricate a slate of alternate “electors.” In Arizona, they would not have sent a fraudulent list of electors to the National Archives, nor would the Arizona Republican Party have had reason to undertake its meaningless “audit.”
With the popular election of the president, the majority of congressional Republicans would not continue to disgrace themselves by refusing to admit that the race wasn’t rigged. And Trump’s year of petulant cry-babying would have been at lower volume and far less irritating to those who have maintained their capacity to think critically.
Yet another reason for moving to a popular vote is that the Electoral College is the child of slavery. In 1787, the Southern states, wary of Northern states’ half-million vote advantage in future presidential elections, were refusing to sign the drafted Constitution. Thus, James Madison suggested that the Northern states’ advantage could be neutralized, beginning with the Southern states adding 60% of their slave numbers to their states’ population totals (although the slaves still would not be allowed to vote).
Along with that, Madison proposed the formation of the Electoral College. A state’s number of citizens, plus 60% of its slaves, would determine the number of a newly minted species called electors who, after each presidential election, would travel to Washington where each of them would cast a vote for president. Their “electoral” votes in Washington would reflect the majority winner in their respective states. The Southerners agreed, and the U.S. Constitution was enacted. And we are still doing that. Still stuck with selecting our presidents using a method that never would have existed, except for the abomination of slavery.
The Electoral College is a horror film mummy, ever trudging through the foggy fens to raise havoc among the people. Having done its frightful work, the beast lies dormant until, four years later, it again rises from its sarcophagus for a repeat performance. It is past time to replace it with the reassuring sanity of the popular vote.