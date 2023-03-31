Congratulations to many of the state’s cities, including South Charleston, which is to receive $750,000 in federal money to upgrade its emergency facilities and equipment thanks to passage of the federal omnibus spending bill.
Add congratulations to Dunbar and St. Albans, which also will receive $750,000 for similar improvements. But, rather than sending thank you cards to our state’s U.S. House members, Republican Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, residents of those towns should save their postage stamps. Miller and Mooney voted against every dollar of the vital funding.
Whether Miller and Mooney hold grudges against the town of Montgomery is unknown, but you might think so, given that they also voted against the upper Kanawha Valley town receiving a desperately needed $833,000 for renovations to the city hall, $868,000 for its sanitary department needs and $750,000 for an area recreation center. Despite the “no” votes from Mooney and Miller, the funding will find its way to Montgomery, and to the other communities, thanks to the many others in Washington who voted for the bill. It is an irony that, in theory, Miller and Mooney represent West Virginia.
The vital cash will reach municipalities throughout the state because every House Democrat, along with seven Republican representatives (from other states), voted to fund these projects, as did all the Senate Dems and 17 Senate Republicans, including our own senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito. Send your thanks to them.
Reps. Miller and Mooney, evidently suffering in the throes of double-galloping myopia when it comes to the needs of constituents, also voted against $557,000 for an ambulance station in Marmet, against $713,000 for solar panels at Charleston’s Capitol Market, against $750,000 for equipment and training for the city of Charleston, against $469,000 for stormwater management work in Kanawha City and against $100,000 for the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.
And they voted against $3,887,000 for stabilization of the Elk River’s embankment and relocation of sewers in the area, against $750,000 for a food hub in Charleston’s East End, against $720,000 for a Kanawha County mobile command unit and against a boost of $520,000 for Kanawha County fire protection.
Fortunately, the big bill passed anyway. Maybe it was too much to ask of Reps. Miller and Mooney that they pause in their evident congressional idleness to consider the growing needs of the folks in their economically disadvantaged state back home.
Reps. Miller and Mooney, we West Virginians pay taxes, too. Please explain why we don’t deserve to get something back.
My data tech team, after scrupulous review of the voting habits of Miller and Mooney, has concluded that the pair are so bent on “owning the libs” (who supported the funding) that they have lost sight of what the people need. An alternative conclusion is that, perhaps, our pair of representatives perversely believed it was more important to deprive Joe Biden and other Dems of a seeming victory than to vote in favor of revitalizing communities back home.
It also is possible that Miller and Mooney developed feet of clay upon learning that Donald Trump had labeled the omnibus bill a “disaster.” Discussions at symposia now being held on courthouse benches increasingly center on whether Miller and Mooney are representing West Virginians, or the former president.
It was galling that Miller recently showed up in Milton for the announcement of the floodwall funding, which she also had voted against. Will she and Mooney pose for photo ops in South Charleston, Dunbar, St. Albans, Montgomery, Charleston and the rest when happy city officials hail the funding?
If you wish to send thank you cards to anyone, send them to senators and representatives who have earned your appreciation. Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney have earned nothing.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University.