Congratulations to many of the state’s cities, including South Charleston, which is to receive $750,000 in federal money to upgrade its emergency facilities and equipment thanks to passage of the federal omnibus spending bill.

Add congratulations to Dunbar and St. Albans, which also will receive $750,000 for similar improvements. But, rather than sending thank you cards to our state’s U.S. House members, Republican Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, residents of those towns should save their postage stamps. Miller and Mooney voted against every dollar of the vital funding.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt

@marshall.edu.

