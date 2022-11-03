Are you better off now than you were two years ago? Back then, your president was telling you that your racist, sexist, homophobic, antisemitic or ethnocentric weakness made you a better citizen. Today, Joe Biden reminds you that those traits are handicaps. Today, we are light years ahead.
Our jobs and economy are well ahead, too. Last month, the number of new jobless claims was 217,000. Two years ago, the number was 787,000. Then, the unemployment rate was at 6.9%. Today it is 3.6%.
We still suffer from inflation and will for a while, primarily because more people are working and have cash to spend, so merchants raise their prices. U.S. inflation was 8.2% in September, but it averages 10.7% across the 19 countries that use the Euro. Although inflation clearly is a global problem, the Republicans’ only discernable plan to fix it seems to be through making older Americans poorer by cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits. Fortunately, however, even without such GOP “assistance,” inflation is ebbing. This week, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.77, down from $4.80 on the first of July. Thus, even accounting for inflation, our economy better off today.
What about COVID-19? There is no debate that the pandemic situation is much improved, primarily because we have a vaccine, as well as a president who values science. Development of the vaccine began under Donald Trump, though he functionally deposed the expertise of medical scientists in favor of quack doctors and voodoo medicine.
Trump also promoted the bone-headed idea that individual freedom could be demonstrated by refusing vaccination.
Joe Biden was wrong when he said recently that the pandemic is over, an error he quickly corrected. Overall, regarding COVID-19, we have come a long way, with miles yet to go.
Two years ago and beyond, we were flooded with phony blather about “fake news,” a health care plan that never materialized, a wall that wasn’t built and a “rigged” election that nevertheless was the most secure in our nation’s history.
To democracy’s great benefit we now have a president who isn’t a narcissistic sociopath. Unfortunately, a cult of otherwise decent folks clings to the fantasy of a stolen election. For them, the Big Lie has congealed and, having hardened like concrete, it has taken on the permanence of an aging wad of lint-covered bubblegum, stuck to the underside of a movie theater seat. No power under Heaven can remove it.
Who should we trust to deal with crime as GOP leaders and candidates promote the meme that Democrats are weak on it? These are the same Republicans whose vision is so foggy they can’t distinguish domestic terrorists from patriots, whose party leader is accused of running a white-collar crime family, who excuse his unlawful possession of Top Secret documents and who cover up for his inciting a seditious attempt to halt the peaceful transfer of power.
More than 30 highly placed GOP witnesses to the Jan. 6 Committee have either pleaded the Fifth Amendment or refused to honor their subpoenas. It seems that, when it comes to crime, we can trust most Republican leaders to excuse it.
Our national security also is stronger now, mainly because we have a president who isn’t infatuated with Vladimir Putin, doesn’t swoon over Kim Jong-Un, understands the value of NATO and isn’t up to no good with government documents.
America is much better off than it was two years ago. Yet, our nation remains hamstrung by a tilt toward authoritarianism, an unforgiving abscess that persists primarily because, in their perversely masochistic way, too many folks delight in the pleasure of our national pain.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.