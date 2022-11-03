Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Are you better off now than you were two years ago? Back then, your president was telling you that your racist, sexist, homophobic, antisemitic or ethnocentric weakness made you a better citizen. Today, Joe Biden reminds you that those traits are handicaps. Today, we are light years ahead.

Our jobs and economy are well ahead, too. Last month, the number of new jobless claims was 217,000. Two years ago, the number was 787,000. Then, the unemployment rate was at 6.9%. Today it is 3.6%.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

