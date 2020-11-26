Emily Murphy, director of the government office where the keys to the presidential transition are kept, has, less than graciously, permitted the work of the transition to begin. With her decision, the death rattle of the Donald Trump administration has reached levels of audibility sufficient to pierce the perceptions of even the most avid among the president’s supporters.
Nevertheless, as if our national symbol was no longer the bald eagle but instead had become the orange crested drama king, Donald Trump has announced that he will never concede. We are unable to suppress images of a pampered little boy who, finding himself on the losing end of the game, angrily sputters about the world’s unfairness, then collects his football, sticks out his tongue and goes home.
The president’s disdain for both facts and people continues to anchor his denials of COVID-19’s lethality. Now a similar rejection of reality prompts him to manufacture mythical election fraud.
However, Republican and Democratic judges have flung suit after suit out the courthouse window for lack of evidence. Inquiring minds ask whether Republicans have downgraded their once florid warnings about frivolous lawsuits.
Although Mr. Trump’s days in office dwindle, we yet live in an age in which Ms. Amy Lee, a Pittsburgh Republican poll watcher and sufferer from Trumpian-induced reality myopia, said recently that Joe Biden surely stole the election because it was, “... mathematically impossible that Trump lost, given the size of pro-Trump events compared to Biden events.” Have the Amy Lees of America considered that Joe Biden eschewed crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19?
Looking forward, six months into Biden’s tenure we will continue to hear Donald Trump’s calls for investigations of imaginary election fixing. His pleas will serve as a siren call, beckoning the faithful to Trump TV. To paraphrase Mark Twain, facts have no more effect on Mr. Trump’s worshipers than the idle winds have on Gibraltar.
Nevertheless, Republican officeholders are breaking from the pack. GOP legislators in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan refused to allow Biden’s electors to be replaced with Republicans. By degrees, Republican members of Congress are exiting the fog of being “primaried.”
“Stop the Steal” will echo for a time, though at a steadily declining volume. A week after the vote, and minus a shred of proof, Trump prattled that the Dominion voting system had “deleted 1.7 million votes.” Then he fired the Department of Homeland Security’s chief security officer, Christopher Krebs, who had possessed the temerity to declare the election “the most secure in American history.”
Now Trump’s legal team, led by Rudolph Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, chips away at what is perhaps our most sacred national institution, the free and fair election of the president. They are a collective national embarrassment and theirs is a pathetic conclusion to a presidency. Ms. Ellis recently described their collaboration as, “... an elite, strike-force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that our Constitution is protected.”
Perhaps Ms. Ellis suffers from a fugue disorder that has erased her memory of the year 2016 when she described Trump as, “... an unethical, corrupt, lying, criminal, dirt bag, an arrogant bully whose words cannot be trusted ... treacherous, abusive and not a real Christian.”
Meanwhile, patriotic Americans encourage Mr. Trump to play golf all day, every day, until Jan. 20.