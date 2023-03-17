Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson launched an especially juvenile crusade last week as he attempted to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol.

Carlson’s depiction of events was so upside down and backwards that it was difficult to decide whether he should receive the George Santos Liar of the Year Award or if George Santos should get the Tucker Carlson Confabulation Trophy. Either way, Carlson’s misrepresentations of Jan. 6 were so dumb that all he proved was that he considers his audience to be dunces who are incapable seeing through his transparent lying.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

