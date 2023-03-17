Fox News’ Tucker Carlson launched an especially juvenile crusade last week as he attempted to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol.
Carlson’s depiction of events was so upside down and backwards that it was difficult to decide whether he should receive the George Santos Liar of the Year Award or if George Santos should get the Tucker Carlson Confabulation Trophy. Either way, Carlson’s misrepresentations of Jan. 6 were so dumb that all he proved was that he considers his audience to be dunces who are incapable seeing through his transparent lying.
In Carlson’s world, the victims that day were not the members of Congress who fled for their lives, not the vice president who eluded efforts to hang him, not the police who were beaten and sprayed with bear repellent, not the 80 million Americans who elected Joe Biden, and not the republic itself.
No, Tucker is convinced that he can gleefully convince his viewers that the real victims were the insurrectionists. The actual victims, Carlson told his audience, were the Trump supporters. Forget that they were cop-beating, government-disrupting office trashers. To Carlson, they were poor babies who were merely “tourists” and whose “civil liberties were annihilated” by the authorities. Evidently, Carlson believes that his viewers wake up every day and take a stupid pill.
A particular focus of Tucker’s assault on reason was his defense of Jacob Chansley, the shirtless, face-painted, horns-wearing “QAnon shaman.” At least five times, Tucker replayed a 30 second clip of Chansley wandering the halls of the Capitol while being shadowed by cops. Carlson is convinced that his audience members are dullards who don’t care that Chansley had illegally pushed his way into the Capitol, illegally confronted officers for 30 minutes outside the Senate chamber, illegally refused to leave the building, and illegally led an effort to halt the counting of the Electoral College ballots.
Drawing on his deep reserve of contempt for his viewers, the misty-eyed Carlson did his best to lure listeners into his cheesy characterization of Chansley as the victim. Again and again, Carlson sniffed, “Why is he in jail for four years?”
The answer to that question already had been provided by Judge Royce Lamberth. In sentencing Chansley (who pleaded guilty), the judge noted that 41 months was a fitting sentence, particularly because, along with his other crimes, Chansley had been a leader of mob.
“He made himself the very image of the event,” the judge said.
The judge pointed out that, even before Jan. 6, Chansley had posted vitriolic videos urging followers to expose, “traitors in the government, halt their agenda, stop the steal and end the deep state.” The judge also noted that Chansley had left a threatening note on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. The note read, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming.”
Carlson’s viewers should have figured out by now that Tucker is a carrier of the virus that causes political imbecility and seems to delight in infecting his audience with it. While a number of viewers have figured it out, others remain in self-imposed Carlson quarantine. They will have no way of knowing that, at sentencing, Chansley told the judge, “I’m to blame. I should take responsibility.”
Tucker Carlson despises his audience. He believes they possess the critical thinking skills of a 4-year-old who is still trying to figure out how grandpa pulled that shiny quarter out of his ear. It is a terrible truth, but a truth nonetheless.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.