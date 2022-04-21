I bear no ill will toward West Virginians who have donated to Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” war chest. Rather, I suggest they consider even the tiniest of probabilities that they have been played for suckers.
Details may be found in David Cay Johnston’s recent book, “The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family.” Johnston has followed the financial dealings of the Trump empire for decades.
By perusing publicly available documents, Johnston found that. from mid-October to eight weeks beyond Election Day 2020, Trump hauled in $495 million, which, he vowed, would be used to pay lawyers to fight Joe Biden’s victory. However, by eight months later, in July, 2021, when Johnston’s book was published, Trump had spent only $9 million (4%) on any such legal costs.
Equally unsettling, the donation forms permit Trump to spend most of the cash on anything he wishes. Another golf resort or a few hundred additional slum apartments easily come to mind. Trump’s opportunistic cash grab even required donors to uncheck a box if they wanted to bar him from tapping their accounts again and again.
It’s a textbook case of why we need legislation to stop candidates and officeholders from converting campaign cash to personal use after leaving office, Johnston says.
He also recommends enactment of a law mandating the release of six years of tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service, once candidates for president, the House and Senate reach some plateau of success, such as raising a certain sum or filing to be on the ballot in a certain number of states. Voters deserve to know the names of candidates’ creditors, amounts owed, whether they’ve paid fines for underreporting and more.
All financial assets, other than personal residences and personal property, such as furniture and jewelry, of a president or vice president, should go into a blind trust, Johnston advises. And sitting presidents should not be able to direct taxpayer money to businesses they own, as Trump shamelessly did by constantly traveling to his golf resorts, where room rates for his cadre of aides and the Secret Service personnel were, to say the least, quite high.
Another of Johnston’s suggestions is that Congress should make certain crimes inherently impeachable. These include tax fraud, bribery, commercial bribery, extortion and perjury by a president, vice president, senator, representative or federal judge.
And our whistleblower laws need strengthening, Johnston says, to better protect people, such as the brave fellow who exposed Trump’s pressuring of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to either announce an investigation of the Bidens or forgo receipt of military weapons that had been authorized by Congress. As has since been made clear, those arms were vital to Ukraine’s defense against the genocidal Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a homicidal beast against whom Trump is unwilling to utter a word of condemnation.
Also, a president’s first- and second-degree relatives should not be appointed to positions other than honorary boards and commissions with minor duties. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, recently received a “loan” of $2 billion from the Saudis. That has prompted inquiring minds to wonder whether Kushner, while working as Trump’s Middle East “czar,” was serving the best interests of the United States, or the future interests of the Trump family.
Trump has shown us how vulnerable our democracy is to a would-be dictator. Will such desperately needed reforms as those Johnston has suggested be enacted? Sadly, it isn’t likely, assuming the GOP remains in thrall to the destructive philosophies of a fellow who, 18 months after the fact, still can’t admit what everyone knows — the American people elected Joe Biden.