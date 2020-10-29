Although they share an affinity for the trappings of office, neither President Donald Trump nor West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appear highly motivated to perform the jobs they were elected to do. Trump spends most of his time playing golf and watching Fox News while Justice has been absent from the job as much as on it.
The pair could serve as bookends for a volume describing how land lubbers from the world of business find themselves adrift and taking on water in the seas of governance.
But let us say more of that matter at another time. Instead, as the election draws near, specific issues as seen by Trump and challenger Joe Biden beckon us.
Health care. Biden wants to gradually build on the Affordable Care Act. Trump wants to abolish it and replace it with a new plan he claims to have developed.
Race. Biden is conciliatory. Trump refuses to say that white supremacy advocates are, indeed, white supremacy advocates.
Abortion. Biden opposed abortion 35 years ago but now is pro-abortion rights, except for certain late term-procedures. Trump opposes most abortions.
Workers. Biden favors a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave for care of newborns and sick family members. Trump opposes these initiatives.
Oil and gas drilling and fracking. Biden opposes the use of federal land for oil and gas drilling and fracking. Trump supports those practices.
Guns. Biden favors a ban on assault-style weapons, endorses a federal buy-back program and would push for universal background checks. Trump appears unmoved on those issues.
Military. Biden would increase military spending and keep deployed troop numbers where they are. Trump, ignoring military leaders, has recklessly recalled troops, leading to slaughter of allies such as Kurds in Turkey. Biden will consider counsel from military leaders. Trump has said he knows more about how to defeat an enemy (ISIS) than do our military leaders.
DACA and immigration. Biden supports a path for citizenship for adults who were brought to the U.S. as children of undocumented immigrants and have lived here ever since. Trump does not. Trump’s family-separation policy would not be repeated under Biden. Trump falsely claims that Biden advocates open borders. Biden and Trump both oppose illegal immigration.
Taxes. Biden hopes to raise the income tax rate on Americans with incomes above $400,000 to 39.6% and raise the corporate income tax to 28%. Trump has already lowered income taxes on those groups.
National security. While Trump has threatened to pull the U.S. out of NATO, Biden would keep us in the long-standing security pact. Trump has nullified our agreement with Iran which has potentially hastened Iran’s development of nuclear weapons. Trump expresses admiration for dictators like Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Biden terms them our enemies.
Character. Biden sometimes massages the truth, as do most politicians. In contrast, Trump’s frequency and intensity of lying have ascended to levels heretofore unknown. Trump lies about trivialities (the size of his inaugural crowd), as well as important matters, such as his infamous phone call to Ukrainian President Zelensky. The president even maintains that COVID-19 has been defeated, a delusion that endangers every American.
Environment. Donald Trump has claimed that global climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese. Joe Biden accepts the consensus of scientists that humankind is contributing to global warming, violent storms, forest fires and the like and must no longer be ignored.
Now it’s your turn. Vote like your life depends on it.