The majority of Republican senators, including West Virginia’s Shelly Moore Capito, have tip-toed into the impeachment minefield and concluded that, with the building already having collapsed into a pile of smoking embers, nothing would be gained by holding the arsonist accountable. But set that aside for a moment as we consider what has been bequeathed to the nation by Donald Trump.
Clearly, he was not a less-government, lower-taxes Republican. Rather, he was the main cog in a machine that split the GOP asunder. Yet, many Republicans tout his perceived policy “accomplishments,” mainly meaning tax cuts. That the tax breaks advantaged the well-to-do was a triviality not spoken of.
When Mr. Trump’s four years are boiled down to their essence, two disasters will forever eclipse all else: his response to COVID-19 and his incitement of insurrection. Family separation finished a close third.
He began his COVID-19 policy by calling the pandemic “the Democrats’ new hoax” just when it might have been contained, and ended his term with 400,000 dead Americans. His instigation of an attempted coup d’etat originated with his claims of a rigged election and progressed to his fomentation of a banana republic foray by the terminally misguided. Did the tax cuts counterbalance those disasters?
His dishonesty floated like a second pandemic over his presidency. Trump’s misleading statements and outright lies averaged 209 per month in his first year, escalating to 997 a month in his fourth, according to The Washington Post.
Were Trump’s attempts to bully the state of Georgia into overturning the will of its people worth the tax cuts? Were his super spreader rallies worth the illness and deaths of his own supporters?
His supporters will laud Donald Trump’s reversals of 80 EPA regulations, until their tap water catches fire and their rivers glow in the dark. He chipped away at national security by overlooking Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. It was on his watch that the U.S. suffered the largest cyberattack in history in 2020. But in the minds of many MAGA folks, those abuses were mere gnats when compared to his appointment of conservative judges.
In his flat-earth version of the global community, Trump withdrew America from at least 13 international agreements, including the Iran nuclear deal (Iran’s nuclear ambitions have since escalated) and the Paris Climate Accord.
Mexico did not pay for the Wall, hardly much of which was even constructed. His self-proclaimed “fantastic” health care plan was never revealed, because it never existed.
Trump’s businesses have reaped about $20 million from his visits to his golf resorts. But the “stable genius” had several banks cease doing business with him and the PGA canceled a tourney at one of his resorts.
He pardoned numerous unrepentant criminal cronies, but apparently thought little of refusing to pay Rudy Giuliani’s lawyering fees which, in retrospect, would have needed improvement just to be worthless. After all, fair is fair.
Before his final lift-off, Trump remained true to form, telling the small crowd on the tarmac: “We passed the largest tax cuts in American history.” (Actually, 12th largest.) “We reignited America’s job creation.” (A half-million fewer in his first year than in Obama’s final year.) “We passed VA choice.” (It passed under Barack Obama.)
With his help, Democrats took the presidency, House and Senate. And with all those accomplishments behind him, his presidency stumbled to its ignominious end.