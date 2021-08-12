Is there anything former President Trump could do that would cause us otherwise proud Mountain State voters to conclude we’ve had enough of him?
The mesmerized tend to overlook criminal tendencies in the one with whom they find themselves enamored. Are we thereby unable to feel disgust upon hearing of Donald Trump’s effort to orchestrate a quieter, more insidious coup than his Jan. 6 insurrection?
Following the mid-December resignation of Attorney General William Barr, acting Director of the Department of Justice Jeffrey Rosen and several high-level assistants, among them Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Clark, took a phone call from the president. According to Donoghue’s notes of the Dec. 27 conversation, the president spent an hour badgering and cajoling, attempting to intimidate Rosen into joining him in a subterfuge that would overturn Biden’s election. “Just say the election [in Georgia] was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen,” Trump urged.
Fortunately for the republic, Rosen and Donoghue stood fast against Trump’s effort to subvert this country’s democracy and elections. But the third man listening to the president’s request, Jeffrey Clark, decided to play ball with Trump. Clark quietly drafted a letter that he hoped his boss, Rosen, would send to Georgia’s legislature, affirming Trump’s false claim and advising Georgia legislators to simply declare Biden’s victory void. It was the Big Lie in action.
But when the unctuous Clark showed them his un-American letter and asked them to sign it, Rosen and Donoghue were appalled and patriotically refused to do so. Thus, they were convinced they had put an end to Trump’s awful plan.
But they were wrong. The next day, Clark huddled with Trump. The pair hatched another insidious scheme. Specifically, Trump would fire Acting Attorney General Rosen and replace him with Clark, who then would announce that voting in Georgia had been “corrupt” and should be overturned.
To make matters worse, Clark also would make the same fabricated claim about the votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, enough states to keep Trump in office, assuming several of those legislatures also fell for the shameful coup attempt.
Hearing of the plot, Rosen, Donoghue and other top lawyers at the DOJ immediately threatened mass resignations if Rosen was replaced by Clark. Evidently, that was enough to chill Trump’s appetite for the conspiracy and the nation was saved, at least until Trump’s next effort to set fire to Old Glory, 11 days later on Jan. 6.
I doubt that there is a gene for criminality. But if I am wrong, and if Donald Trump inherited such a genetic tendency, he has perfected it in practice.
Will Trump be remembered as the president who couldn’t stop lying? Or as the president who put babies in cages? Or as the president who failed to rationally address COVID-19 when it would have done the most good? Or as an adolescent who was too small to admit that he lost an election? Or as the man who attempted to turn America into an authoritarian dictatorship? To America’s everlasting disappointment, the odds ineluctably rise that his legacy will endure as one-half of a set of bookends for volumes about traitors, while sitting on the opposing end of that shelf is Benedict Arnold.
Indeed, we West Virginians are a proud people. Too proud, I pray, to say, “Give us more of that.”