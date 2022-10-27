Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

If the GOP retakes the U.S. House of Representatives next month, West Virginia’s representatives, who are certain to be Carol Miller and Alex “The Phantom” Mooney, will march in lock step with the party’s leaders, Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. McCarthy has vowed to place Taylor Greene in a leadership role when he becomes House speaker.

Irrational and noisy in equal measures, Taylor Greene evokes images of the 40-something who remains determined to make society pay for her not having been voted homecoming queen. Among her anger-fueled substitutes for wisdom, this month she said, “Democrats want Republicans dead,” adding, “Joe Biden has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.”

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you