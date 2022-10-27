If the GOP retakes the U.S. House of Representatives next month, West Virginia’s representatives, who are certain to be Carol Miller and Alex “The Phantom” Mooney, will march in lock step with the party’s leaders, Reps. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. McCarthy has vowed to place Taylor Greene in a leadership role when he becomes House speaker.
Irrational and noisy in equal measures, Taylor Greene evokes images of the 40-something who remains determined to make society pay for her not having been voted homecoming queen. Among her anger-fueled substitutes for wisdom, this month she said, “Democrats want Republicans dead,” adding, “Joe Biden has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.”
Reps. Miller and Mooney will support Taylor Greene despite the Georgia Republican’s hidden talent for making those who progressed beyond adolescence wonder whatever happened to the once-proud GOP. In her leadership position, Taylor Greene promises to launch investigations of “Biden and his family, the CDC, FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Education, Homeland Security and many other federal government entities that have abused power and done so much damage to our country.”
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the Republican plan to lower gas prices, improve your children’s math and reading scores, reduce inflation, upgrade our health care system, fight climate change, curb illegal immigration, provide for our national defense and ensure fair elections.
The decomposing Republican Party once stood for law and order. Now, however, far too many of its elected members evidently consider the Jan. 6 Capitol police assaulters to have been patriots. Hundreds of the party’s candidates feel compelled to echo Donald Trump’s “rigged election” Big Lie. They know it’s a lie. They just hope you don’t. Among their initiatives in some states is a move to permit governors or legislatures to simply override the people’s vote for president. Thoughtful Republicans, where have you gone?
The party once stood for a strong national defense. But now it seems not to mind that Trump nearly took us out of NATO, and Republicans excuse the former president’s Top Secret document grab, even though some of the classified files involved China and Iran, according to recent news reports. The files that Trump purloined have enormous cash value on the international black market. Trump has large legal bills. Draw your own conclusions.
McCarthy threatens to shut down the government if Democrats do not agree to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits. Reps. Miller and Mooney ought to tell us whether they will support those twin broadsides that McCarthy is determined to aim at our seniors. Thus, ineluctably, the GOP brings us to Wyatt’s Economic Axiom No. 6: When Republicans assume control of Congress, invest in cat food.
The Grand Old Party will almost certainly impeach Joe Biden while conducting investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Hunter Biden’s laptop and, perhaps, even Benghazi. Which is how they propose to make life better for the American people, whom, we must bear in mind, Democrats want to kill.
Legislatively, the new majority will push for a national ban on abortion while conveniently forgetting their five-decade altar call, “Leave it to the states!” The GOP will continue to push trickle-down economic policy because, after 40 years of its failure to benefit working people, its rewards to the wealthy are just too juicy.
They will fulminate about fentanyl, saying the epidemic is traceable to illegal immigrants. Unmentioned is that, according to the Cato Institute, 86% of those caught smuggling the drug across the border are U.S. citizens. And the flinty eye of the GOP will remain fixed on the imaginary evils of critical race theory and the LGBTQ “agenda.” As a result, Republicans will go on urging us to obsess about school bathrooms while they ignore the disaffected crazy person down the block who, cradling his assault rifle, fantasizes about the school’s classrooms.
It is, indeed, fair to ask, whatever happened to the once-capable Republican Party?
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.