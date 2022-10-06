Count me among those with serious doubt that large numbers of pitchfork and torch-wielding MAGA believers will take to the streets, as Donald Trump seems to hope, should he be indicted.
Incapable of feeling empathy, the former president has never considered that people have problems of their own, and protecting Trump’s fragile ego by risking a stretch in stir is no longer a reasonable request. Last month, the folks at home were treated to the courtroom image of sobby Jan. 6 insurrectionist Kyle Young being handed seven years in prison.
What will remain is Trumpism, an ungodly desire among some Americans to completely subserve themselves to an authoritarian strongman who promises to take care of them in exchange for their agreement to define liberty as enslavement to him. That unfortunate circumstance is another story altogether.
A related issue is history’s ultimate determination of whether Trump’s regime is the most criminal of our lifetimes. To catch Richard Nixon’s Watergate-related indoor record of 22 convicted individuals (all but one of whom did time), Trump will need to step it up. However, The Donald could pull out a walk-off victory if he is indicted, given that Nixon never was thanks to a quick pardon by Gerald Ford.
Where Trump is concerned, the winner of the first-indictment sweepstakes will likely soon be known. My money is on the Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury. That’s because Trump’s attempted election fraud was taped by Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. A close second is potential indictment by the Department of Justice for Trump’s purloining of 11,000 government documents, none of which belonged to him (many containing top secret information) and stashing them in the dark nooks and crannies of Mar-A-Lago.
Civil bank and tax fraud charges against Trump (along with Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and the Trump organization) in New York have been filed and referred for possible criminal prosecution. And Trump may yet face charges for inciting domestic terrorism on Jan. 6.
Given all of that, the already impressive Trump “family” rap sheet is bound to expand. Trump organization CEO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to felony charges involving tax evasion. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen drew a three-year sentence for tax fraud and campaign finance crimes.
Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was found guilty of conspiracy charges related to his work for Ukraine’s former dictator, Viktor Yanukovych, and for failing to register as an agent of another nation. He was pardoned by Trump. Campaign assistant Rick Gates was found guilty of helping Manafort launder the Ukrainian payoffs. Trump’s first national security adviser Mike Flynn failed to register as working for the Turkish government, then lied to the FBI about it. Trump pardoned him, as well.
Trump adviser Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness intimidation, then was pardoned. Steve Bannon, an adviser to the former president, raked in cash from Trump supporters for his wall-building flim-flam, then spent the money on himself. After Trump pardoned him, Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for ignoring a Jan. 6 Select Committee subpoena. For good measure, Bannon was indicted last month for money laundering and fraud.
Trade adviser Peter Navarro awaits trial for his refusal to comply with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. Rudy Giuliani is a target of the Fulton County grand jury involving his fraudulent claims of a stolen election.
When it comes to criminal tendencies, Trump and Nixon are neck and neck. Trump promised to “drain the swamp.” Sadly, now there is little to conclude other than that Trump was urinating in the swamp and telling us it was safe to drink.
Finally, one for those who enjoy trivia: In the past 50 years, only two presidents has come and gone without anyone being indicted for crimes occurring during their administration. To the hair-pulling consternation of everything that MAGA Republicans have come to understand about the laws of God and nature, those presidents were Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.