Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Count me among those with serious doubt that large numbers of pitchfork and torch-wielding MAGA believers will take to the streets, as Donald Trump seems to hope, should he be indicted.

Incapable of feeling empathy, the former president has never considered that people have problems of their own, and protecting Trump’s fragile ego by risking a stretch in stir is no longer a reasonable request. Last month, the folks at home were treated to the courtroom image of sobby Jan. 6 insurrectionist Kyle Young being handed seven years in prison.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you