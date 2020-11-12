We recall our mothers’ instruction that it is unmannerly to stare at a goiter, and so we avert our eyes from a president who struggles with the heartbreak of election reality.
It is painful to watch the ugly results of Donald Trump’s lifetime of having his way. He floated on air until Nov. 3, when he alit in a thicket of thorns that now relentlessly pierce his low R-value psychological insulation.
Three days after the undeniable vote results, a day on which former President George W. Bush congratulated president-elect Joe Biden, Donald Trump tweeted, “I won the election, by a lot.” If he had set out to humiliate himself, Donald Trump could not have done it more efficiently.
The U.S.S. Donald Trump has taken on so much water that it now turns nose down and is rapidly disappearing into the murky depths. The Trump presidency had become lost on the road, yet refused to ask for directions. It is the Japanese soldier who was found hiding in the jungle, refusing to believe that World War II had ended 15 years before.
The nation prays that on Jan. 20, 2021, Mr. Trump does not have to be dragged out the door toward a man with a net and a sedative-filled syringe. And we suppress images of an upcoming moonless February night when a lumbering Donald Trump scales the White House fence and rushes the portico door with shouts of squatters’ rights. Troubling visions, indeed.
That aside, there are cleansing properties available to us as we turn our attention to the Biden agenda. First, it is a blessing that four years of White House pathological lying and tweeting will fade into history. To reassure us during our immediate crisis, Joe Biden has named a distinguished COVID-19 task force, none of whose members will suggest easy fixes or recommend that we abide two million deaths while waiting out herd immunity.
The U.S. will re-join the Paris Climate Accord so that our grandchildren will not one day have to cover themselves with level 70 sun block, day and night. America will again become part of the World Health Organization, as well.
President Biden will reinstate Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA). These individuals, who were brought here as children, many as babies and toddlers, will no longer face immediate deportation, so long as they keep their noses clean.
Under Donald Trump, more than 30 thoughtless Republican senators, including West Virginia’s Shelly Moore-Capito, pushed us out of the multi-national agreement to clamp down on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and they did so for no other reason than that Barack Obama had engineered it. Biden will reverse that mistake. There will be no more talk of the U.S. leaving NATO. And playing lap dog to Vladimir Putin will cease. As a result of such moves, our nation will be far more secure.
Then there is health care. Biden wants to lower the Medicare age from 65 to 60. But much depends on what happens at the U.S. Supreme Court where a number of Republican attorneys general, including our own Patrick Morrisey, presently press for the complete cancellation of Obamacare, with no plan in sight for its replacement.
And Biden will push for higher income taxes, but only for individuals whose incomes exceed $400,000.
Meanwhile, Republicans claim that Biden’s initiatives represent a “radical leftist” agenda. They cross their fingers and hope that we will not think for ourselves.