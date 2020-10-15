This is a story of babies born disfigured, of a valiant FDA inspector and of why we must abandon any thoughts of rushing the development and distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19.
This is the story of the drug Thalidomide.
In the early 1960s, a German newspaper reported that Thalidomide, a sedative that had been used for several years to help pregnant women cope with morning sickness, was the probable cause of babies born with terrible failures to develop normally. Infants were entering the world with missing arms, with abnormally shortened and twisted hands, with distortions to their eyes, ears and internal organs. Some died soon after they were born. A few remain alive today. Unknown numbers of miscarriages occurred among women who used the drug, as well.
As many as 10,000 “Thalidomide babies” were born in Germany alone. Thousands of similar outcomes occurred across the world, except in the United States. The remarkable story is described by Bara Fintel and Athena T. Samaras of Northwestern University’s Helix magazine.
German firm Chemie Gruenenthal, which manufactured the drug, had assured consumers that the over-the-counter medication was safe. But, with mounting numbers of malformed newborns in evidence, the firm finally withdrew it from the markets. By 1962, the drug was banned from most countries worldwide.
The United States was spared the Thalidomide tragedy thanks mainly to the bravery of one woman who resisted pressure from the drug’s manufacturer and who even had to push back against her own supervisors within the Food and Drug Administration when they urged quick approval of the medication. She was Frances Kelsey, and she was a hero.
While the drug was already in widespread use across the globe, Kelsey knew that scientific testing of its safety and effectiveness was incomplete. There had been insufficient tracking of the data by the more than 1,000 U.S. physicians whose patients had participated in clinical trials. Kelsey had honed in on one specific concern — whether the drug could cross the placenta and cause harm to a developing fetus.
By 1962, when the awful effects of the drug had become well known, Frances Kelsey was lauded by President John F. Kennedy, who described how her wisdom and scientific thinking had spared America the tragedy of Thalidomide.
The story eerily came to mind when President Donald Trump announced that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be available “momentarily.” In contrast to the president’s impulsiveness, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZenica recently put their vaccine testing on hold when safety concerns arose. For that, they deserve our thanks.
Scientific protocols, not to mention a commodity called wisdom, which is perpetually out of stock where it is most needed, tell us that a potential vaccine must initially be tested on a small number of volunteers. Those volunteers then go about their lives for several months while they are monitored to determine their levels of immunity and whether they suffer any side effects.
The process is then repeated with larger numbers of subjects, until the researchers are confident of the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety. Realistically, that process likely can’t be completed until next summer, at best.
For political reasons, the president recklessly urges speed upon a process that isn’t safely hastened. He would do well to heed the lesson of Thalidomide, as the specters of long dead disfigured children whisper their cautions across the misty flats of forgotten ages.