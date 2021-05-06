Why vaccine hesitancy? People gifted with radar for irony are pointing out that many of today’s vaccine resistant citizens were preaching the gospel of herd immunity just a year ago. Sadly, some vaccination refusal originates in lands to which the unsuspecting consumer has been carried by the winds of the internet, Fox News and calculating politicians.
Also, there continues to be childlike faith in the inanities of renowned epidemiologist Donald Trump, himself quietly vaccinated, who once termed COVID-19 “the common cold” and who suggested it could be treated by injections of disinfectants. Although his understanding of viruses would need improvement to rise to the level of quackery, some of us, in our misguided fealty to the man rather than the science, refuse to be vaccinated.
Then there are the folks whose understandings have wafted beyond the Van Allen Belt. They believe the vaccine will change their DNA or are convinced that vaccines are the government’s attempt to subjugate us. Also members of that club are those who reckon that the injections contain a chip that will allow the government to monitor their boring movements. These are the same men and women who doubt that the government can do anything efficiently.
For some refusers, rightwing extremism has dragged them to an evident disavowal of scripture’s admonitions that we treat the body as a temple and that we must be our brothers’ keepers. They seem to reject the notion that God could have played a role in vaccine development. Are they demanding that an already busy Almighty should devise a yet another way to keep them safe?
Some skepticism arises from legitimate concerns about rare potential medical complications. Researchers found that, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about one person in a million was at risk for blood clots, roughly the same odds as enticing a young person to be vaccinated with the promise of a $100 U.S. savings bond. Nevertheless, those with potential complicating conditions should consult their doctors.
Many younger adults believe that COVID-19 will not inconvenience them, even though they might spread it. Nevertheless, their tender sensitivities should be cleansed of any hint of guilt by the knowledge that 12-year-old children soon will be taking up their slack, as the nation trudges toward herd immunity.
Some folks would ordinarily take the vaccine, except that they are needle phobic. Those with tattoos may not claim this exemption. Needle phobia is treatable in six to eight sessions of systematic desensitization. That disorder’s cousin is an anxiety about feeling poorly for a day or two following the shot. That probably will occur, which is no excuse.
Then there are the vaccine refusers, who take juvenile enjoyment in knowing that they frustrate the rest of us. They delight in “triggering the libs.” Their inclinations are about as useful to humanity as is the behavior of the bad little boy who derives pleasure in his parents’ frustration when, despite video and eyewitness evidence, he refuses to admit that he set the cat on fire.
The vaccine passport, a sort of hall pass for grownups, is coming. It isn’t likely to be promulgated by the government, except in matters of national security. But the private sector seems to be smiling at the possibility. Should it become routine, vaccine refusers may anticipate little sympathy from those who have been vaccinated.
Putting aside all the above, vaccine hesitancy likely would melt away if, upon getting the shot, each individual received something as mundane as a coupon redeemable for a couple of lottery tickets.