Six years ago today, national security expert Donald Trump informed his campaign audience, “Hillary’s mishandling of classified information disqualifies her from the presidency.” Chants of “Lock her up” followed.
In contrast, last week, after the FBI’s recovery of yet more government documents (many marked “classified”) at Mar-A-Lago, wild huzzas erupted from the adoring crowd when Trump said, “The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters ... .”
The Donald’s cheering supporters either will not notice or will explain away his tortured reversal of values. Because Trump demands it, the particularly extreme MAGA-ites believe that Trump owned the documents which the FBI supposedly stole from him after supposedly first planting them at his Florida home.
I believe that many West Virginians are better than that. Better grounded in reality than are the Trumpian extremists who latch onto such nonsense. Better than those who are convinced that none of it matters anyway because Trump had declassified the files by a sweep of his hand. Better than to think there still is reason to focus on Hunter Biden’s laptop or Hillary’s “crimes” in Benghazi. Better than to be duped into believing that a worldwide cabal of elite pedophiles is out there, and that Donald Trump is just the guy to undo it. West Virginia, we are better than that.
Donald Trump’s lawyers requested a special master to sort through the documents, stressing that the individual should have security clearance. Doesn’t that imply that the documents are classified? Why, then, in a radio interview, did one of Trump’s lawyers trivialize the same documents by describing them as little more than “overdue library books?”
With an evident appetite for such lawyer-generated slumgullion, Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the request, and went the Trump-friendly extra mile by barring the Department of Justice from using the classified materials in its continuing investigation of what the former president intended to do with them. Evidently, the DOJ will continue its investigation anyway by using the several hundred documents it recovered from Mar-A-Lago in January and June, which Trump willingly returned.
Meanwhile, on Sept. 1, former New York City cop Thomas Webster was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his conviction on six felonies that included his vicious assault on police officer Noah Rathburn, during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The day of Webster’s sentencing, Donald Trump vowed to pardon all the Jan. 6 domestic terrorists, emphasizing, “I mean full pardons, with apologies to many.” Donald Trump will apologize to Webster and the other rioters who assaulted the police? I haven’t heard any GOP candidates condemn that remark. West Virginians, surely, we are better than that.
Yet, many among the GOP lapsed into manufactured outrage when the FBI released photographs of several of the classified documents on the Mar-A-Lago carpet, “in situ” (the location where they were found). Trump was, of course, among the very, very offended, as well, asking, “Why are people [the FBI] so mean?”
Do Republicans, who seem to stand petrified stonier than Lot’s wife in their fear of disapproval from Donald Trump, expect us to believe they have never seen photos of evidence (drugs, guns, money, etc.) laid out on a crime scene floor, in the location where they were found?
“Why are people so mean?” It was an interesting inquiry from a man who put children in cages; used cruelty to deter asylum seekers; mocked a disabled man; picked a fight with a Gold Star family; is barred from running a charity in New York after looting his own to pay personal bills; had to pay $26 million to compensate students who came away from his fraudulent university without appreciable educations; demonized medical experts because they told us the truth about COVID; knowingly sent an armed mob to overthrow the will of the people; and said last week that he would pardon cop beaters.
Why are people so mean, Mr. Trump? You should know. You’re the expert.