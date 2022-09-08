Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Six years ago today, national security expert Donald Trump informed his campaign audience, “Hillary’s mishandling of classified information disqualifies her from the presidency.” Chants of “Lock her up” followed.

In contrast, last week, after the FBI’s recovery of yet more government documents (many marked “classified”) at Mar-A-Lago, wild huzzas erupted from the adoring crowd when Trump said, “The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters ... .”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt

@marshall.edu.

