Joseph Wyatt: Why no calls for Trump's resignation? (Opinion)

Whether or not he ignored alleged Russian efforts to place bounties on U.S. troops, it is past time that Donald Trump resigned. Republicans should agree, if for no other reason than their response to the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinski episode.
In 1998, the GOP was out for Clinton’s hide because he had an affair with Lewinski, then lied about it. Only bald hypocrisy prevents them from applying the same standard to our current president. We heard Donald Trump deny knowledge of hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal, then we saw the canceled checks. Still, the word “resignation” has yet to pass the lips of any high profile Republican. The same may be said of much of the media.
In stupefying contrast to the silence regarding Donald Trump, the Philadelphia Inquirer, in the late 1990s, said Bill Clinton should, “resign because of his repeated, reckless deceits (that) have dishonored his presidency beyond repair.” The San Francisco Examiner held that Clinton, “can swing in the wind [because] he’s an unfaithful husband. He’s tarnished the White House.” The Detroit Free Press opined, “Now he is truly an embarrassment … [He] should resign.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution advised its readers, “Only one person can spare us further heartache … A president more concerned with the national interest than his own preservation would realize that resignation is his only responsible option.” The Seattle Times inveighed, “Having grudgingly faced the truth of his misconduct, Bill Clinton must now face his duty and resign …”
By comparison, President Trump’s volcanic outflows of prevarication and incompetence are both chronic and childlike, given the ease with which we see through them. Yet, today we hear few calls for his resignation.
Our president has said that windmills cause cancer, that we might drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes and that COVID-19 may be fought by ingestion of disinfectants. Still, there is loud silence from the media and the GOP about resignation. He refuses to stand up to Vladimir Putin, has axed the Iran nuke deal, with the result that Iranians have amped up their bomb making material, threatened to pull us out of NATO and tried to sabotage our election by coercing a bogus probe of the Bidens.
Donald Trump has termed Charlottesville Nazi marchers “very fine people” and he continues to hold toddlers in cages. As our health crisis rages, his administration’s lawyers are in court in an effort to end the protections of Obamacare.
In January, he said of COVID, “We have it totally under control.” In April, he halted U.S. contributions to the World Health Organization. In May he held a meandering press briefing in which he lied, saying we have two million doses of a COVID vaccine “ready to go” (even though a vaccine has not been developed). The same day, he added that he couldn’t understand why some governors were still not fully opening their states and added that we are “largely through” with the pandemic. Later in May, with more than 100,000 Americans dead, he retweeted a post saying the government’s push for wearing masks is an organized plot to subjugate us.
In June, Mr. Trump unleashed troops on peaceful protesters but defended statues of racists. He then retweeted video of a man shouting “White power!” He has made the U.S. a laughingstock. And still, we mostly hear crickets regarding resignation.
Any of the above disasters would have outraged earlier passions. President Trump’s defenders may wish to argue over some pawn moves, but the game is over. He should resign.