West Virginia Senate Republican supermajority, to West Virginia women: “We’ve got your back. Pay no attention to the knives in our hands.”
Without debate, all 23 voted to request withdrawal of the Legislature’s 1972 passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
That “gift” to the state’s women came while, on the other end of the Statehouse, 76 Republican (and four Democrat) members of the House of Delegates were deciding that a woman’s right to an abortion ends at 15 weeks. Thus, our GOP lawmakers have demonstrated their preference for standing on women, rather than with them.
Perhaps it was no surprise that the lone Republican to vote against the abortion ban is a delegate who, no doubt, has empathized with many women, likely some of them yet in their teens, who were distraught about their futures as they agonized over whether to seek an abortion. Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, is an OB-GYN.
If life begins “at conception,” as many believe, when is that? Is abortion a right, or a sin? The questions are philosophical and, although they can never be fully answered, my research assistants at Marshall University, Angella Anderson and Stephanie Wemm, felt that we could at least shed some light on these puzzles through a study. We asked people to tell us whether they believed that life begins at conception and, if so, when within the fertilization and gestation activity, conception occurs.
We showed hundreds of participants a video that followed the process with a tiny camera inside the body of a woman. Before viewing the video, 77% agreed with the statement “life begins at conception.” Somewhat surprisingly, after viewing the video, only 16% said so. This change in thinking was relatively consistent for men and women, whether they were young or old, liberal or conservative, religious or not. It made little difference whether they were members of the university’s Republican Club, the Catholic Newman Club, the general student population or a local VFW group that is not associated with Marshall.
Moreover, not only did the vast majority no longer believe that life begins at conception, but there was complete disagreement as to the moment that conception occurs. Among our participants, 7% indicated that conception happens when a sperm is swimming toward an ovum; 3% said it happens when the head of the sperm touches the outer shell of the egg; 9% felt that conception happens when the head of a sperm, but not the tail, has burrowed inside the egg; 26% felt that conception happens when the sperm is fully inside the egg, but before the DNA of sperm and egg combine.
Another 9% believed that the sperm’s release of its genetic material is the moment of conception, while 14% pointed to the moment that the genetic material of sperm and egg combine. The remaining 32% indicated that conception occurs at one of a number of later stages in gestation, including the point around day 10 when the group of cells must move a few centimeters and then attach to the wall of the uterus, a step which must take place if a baby is to be born.
Our conclusion? That the moment that life begins and the moment that conception occurs are opinions only loosely tethered to anything solid. They are philosophies likely to be altered by the next video, lecture or sermon.
Nevertheless, our Republican supermajority has slogged its muddy boots into the legislative quicksand of the unknowable. There they stand, unaware they have sunk to their necks while idly telling each other they have ascended to the heavens. There they stand, proudly having concluded that women lack the intellectual and emotional equipment necessary to make their own decisions regarding abortion.