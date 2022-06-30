Told by the Secret Service that members of his mob had been seen carrying handguns and AR-15s on the National Mall, Donald Trump proceeded with his incendiary Jan. 6, 2021, speech anyway, imploring the crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight.” That is according to the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s most recent sworn testimony. You don’t have to be Nostradamus to understand that he was urging them to attack the police, members of Congress, his vice president, Mike Pence, and anyone else who stood in the way of his banana republic-style attempted coup.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was with Trump and others just moments before he began his infamous speech. It was her testimony that provided the committee, and us, with the chilling descriptions this week.
Hutchinson, whose desk was about 40 feet from the Oval Office, also described Trump’s tantrums. More than once, she told the committee, the enraged man with nuclear launch codes had flung dishes at the wall and shattered tableware. If nothing else, the young Ms. Hutchinson is now better prepared to raise a thankless brat, should the fates provide her with one.
Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, following his unhinged speech, the Secret Service had angered Trump by refusing to take him to the Capitol, where he would have had no constitutional business anyway. Once back at the White House, Hutchinson heard Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discussing the rising “Hang Mike Pence” chants. Evoking images of a raspy Don Vito Corleone, Trump reportedly grumbled Pence deserved it. Minutes later, he tweeted to the domestic terrorists sieging the Capitol, “Mike Pence doesn’t have the courage [to halt counting the Electoral votes].”
Days prior to Hutchinson’s descriptions, other damning testimony revealed another of Trump’s schemes to steal Americans’ votes. Trump’s acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and two other top Department of Justice officials testified that Trump wanted to fire Rosen, because Rosen refused to be compromised. Undeterred, Trump connived with a DOJ underling, Jeffrey Clark, who was willing to abet Trump in crime, if Trump would name him acting attorney general. Clark would announce false claims that the DOJ had evidence of fraud in the Georgia vote and would recommend that the Georgia’s legislature reverse Biden’s victory in that state.
Fortunately, the promise of multiple resignations by numerous other top DOJ officials squelched that particular coup attempt. If this fails to send chills up your spine, be sure to have your life insurance premiums paid up because you may not have a detectable pulse.
Closer to home, we little people in West Virginia would like to know how our Republican representatives in Congress feel about the revelations. While sparing us mush about a “one-sided” committee investigation [all the witnesses, other than two poll workers, have identified themselves as Republicans, most of them highly placed], would Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, Reps. Carol Miller, Alex Mooney and David McKinley let us know their thoughts? McKinley was the only West Virginian in the House to vote to certify the election and to vote for a committee to investigate Jan. 6. Gov. Jim Justice should make his opinion on the recent testimony known, too. Perhaps these high office holders believe they were elected to have no opinion about an effort by their party’s leader to overthrow our democracy.
Now, the nation examines an Everest of evidence showing Donald Trump to have been the greatest threat to our system of government in modern history. But does a tipping point exist — one at which those with a preference for Trump nevertheless rightly conclude that he is a crook?
For some, Donald Trump will remain a hero. But the majority of Americans have no stomach for unrepentant criminals. As we are witnessing, the truth has a way of forcing its way to the surface. And as the Jan. 6 Committee goes about its work, Trump’s claims about a stolen election grow weaker, dropping away like bits of rotting flesh that steadily loosen and fall from a carcass lying deep and undisturbed in the forest.