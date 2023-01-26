West Virginia’s GOP supermajority in the Legislature is considering two bills that would reinstate the death penalty. Why should those bills fail? Two words: Fred Zain.
Time and again, Zain, working as a West Virginia State Police serologist in the 1980s and 1990s, gave false testimony to juries about his laboratory findings in murder and rape cases. Had West Virginia had the death penalty, his false testimony would have sent innocent people to the gas chamber.
Cross Lanes resident Jim Richardson was one such defendant. On May 18, 1989, Richardson saw smoke coming from the home of a neighbor, Kelli Gilfilin. Aware that she was a single mother of a toddler, the 32-year-old Richardson raced into the smoke-filled house, found the little girl and got her to safety. He was unable to locate the child’s mother.
Finding her wouldn’t have mattered, because Kelli Gilfilin was already dead. She had been raped and murdered. The police began to suspect Richardson after discovering he had been involved in a case of petty theft 10 years earlier. He had served a brief sentence, then married and had a son, and gone into construction work.
The only evidence against Richardson came from Fred Zain who testified that, based on his analysis of evidence taken from Gilfilin’s body, 99% of all the men on earth were eliminated from suspicion, but Jim Richardson was in the remaining 1% who could have committed the crime. It was all that the jury need to hear. Richardson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Had there been a death penalty, he surely would have been executed.
Eight years ears later, an outside laboratory re-analyzed Zain’s lab samples and found that no man on earth (much less 99% of them) could have been eliminated from suspicion by the samples collected. With no other evidence against Richardson, he was released and got on with his life. Now House Bills 2555 and 2594, if they become law, would risk killing innocent people like Richardson.
Fred Zain’s lies unraveled after he had moved to Texas for a similar job. There, an investigation found he had engaged in improper conduct in at least 200 cases. That prompted a review of Zain’s West Virginia cases including that of Richardson. Zain’s testimony had helped convict numerous others, such as Glen Dale Woodall in the case of the “Huntington Mall rapist.” Years later, DNA evidence exonerated Woodall and the actual perpetrator was convicted. But if West Virginia had capital punishment, it's possible that Woodall, like Richardson and others whose convictions were overturned, would have been executed.
The Republican delegates who would take their state back to the barbarism of the gas chamber, and to the strong possibility of executing innocent people, are Geoff Foster (Putnam County), Brandon Steele (Raleigh County) and Bill Ridenour (Jefferson), who are sponsors of HB 2555. Sponsors of the second death cultish bill, HB 2594, are Chris Phillips (Barbour County); Eric Brooks and Todd Kirby (both of Raleigh County); Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre (both of Greenbrier County); J. P. Hott (Grant County); D. Rolland Jennings (Preston); Jonathan Pinson (Mason); Dean Jeffries (Kanawha); and Mark Dean (Mingo).
Our legislative death penalty advocates may believe that modern techniques can provide incontrovertible proof of guilt. But their philosophy ignores the human element. Their legislation can’t eliminate another warped police serologist like Zain, or an overzealous prosecutor who suppresses exculpatory evidence, or the occasional crooked police officer, or the vagaries of eyewitness reports.
Certainly, the death-sponsoring legislators intend the penalty to be applied only in cases in which the evidence is overwhelming. Like the “overwhelming” evidence in the cases of Richardson, Woodall and other state residents who were convicted by Zain’s falsehoods. Nationwide, 241 death row Americans have been exonerated by the Innocence Project. In every case, the jury was certain they had their man. Dead certain.