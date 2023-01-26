Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s GOP supermajority in the Legislature is considering two bills that would reinstate the death penalty. Why should those bills fail? Two words: Fred Zain.

Time and again, Zain, working as a West Virginia State Police serologist in the 1980s and 1990s, gave false testimony to juries about his laboratory findings in murder and rape cases. Had West Virginia had the death penalty, his false testimony would have sent innocent people to the gas chamber.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

