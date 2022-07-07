Shockingly, our always vigilant West Virginia patriots are sensing the taint of socialism within the state’s Republican Party, as the Legislature’s GOP supermajority works overtime to prop up unprofitable businesses with hard-earned taxpayer cash.
Who is receiving the benefit of the GOP’s evident, pink-tinged largesse? It’s mainly private schools and the coal industry who are making out like bandits because of the GOP’s insidious game of “picking winners and losers.”
However, in a judicial smackdown to this evident outbreak of Republican nanny state-ism, this week a local circuit judge put a hold on the GOP’s private school bailout, the Hope Scholarship. That’s wise, given that the state’s constitution guarantees children a free public education, but not a free private one.
The Grand Old Party’s flirtation with socialism could not be more evident than in its approach to coal. The GOP side of our Legislature’s Joint Standing Energy Committee recently even had the nerve to turn its back on advice from the lions of the free market. It’s all right there, as reported by Mike Tony in the Gazette-Mail.
Industry titans from FirstEnergy Services, Appalachian Power and Toyota advised the joint committee’s members to focus on renewables. But in a coal-coddling, socialistic rebuff of business interests, committee Vice Chairman Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said, “It really pisses me off that we’re going down this path,” to renewable energy. Similarly, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, termed renewables nothing but a “feelgood movement.”
Phillips added his concern that renewables would cause a rise in residents’ energy costs. Which, as our flinty-eyed patriots point out, is exactly what conniving socialists would want you to believe. The senator carelessly (or was it carefully?) failed to say that, in areas where coal reigns over renewables, energy costs were higher from 2004 through 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Interestingly, the GOP’s constant promotion of coal has caused Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to request rate increases that will cost residential customers (who use using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month) an additional $18.41 a month. Lay the blame for that at the feet of coal coddlers on the West Virginia Public Service Commission, who created a bonanza for coal by requiring the electricity generating plants to purchase and use more coal than the plant owners say they want. If that isn’t socializing the coal industry, what is?
The Legislature’s deep dive into the virtues of socialism for coal has taken other forms, as well. Recently, the GOP offered bills that would have removed state mine inspectors’ ability to issue penalties to unsafe mine operators, abolished the Office of Miners Health, Safety and Training and would have made it essentially impossible for miners, and families of deceased and injured miners, to sue operators for damages that happen in unsafe mines. Fortunately, these awful bills failed. But what’s next, a bill to make roof bolts optional?
I hope it did Phillips some emotional good to just let it all out with his little “pissed off” catharsis about renewables. Perhaps he now is able to refocus. Perhaps he will give thought to the battery manufacturer who recently refused to bring that business to the state because our Legislature and governor are evidently uninterested in supporting policies necessary to meet that company’s renewable energy needs, according to Chris Beam of the Public Energy Authority.
Conversely, a victory for the state occurred when Nucor Steel chose to build a Mason County plant (that is expected to employ 800 full-time workers) in part because the Public Service Commission approved a large Berkeley County solar project. Phillips should know this is evidence of a trend.
Will our Republican supermajority respond productively to that pair of business decisions? Only if it stops socializing the coal industry and instead opts to join the 21st century.