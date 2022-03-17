Armed with evident antipathy toward teachers, who have had the nerve to strike in recent years, and imbued with the notion that the private sector always does it better, this year, our Legislature’s GOP supermajority flew a steady series of carpet-bombing sorties over our public schools.
The GOP even pushed to reduce some home-schoolers’ required achievement testing to just the first year of at-home education. Thus, “adequate” progress at age 6 or 7 could have obviated any further required assessment of educational progress. Luckily, that bill failed. But why would anyone have imagined it? Equally thoughtless, the “John Wayne Movies are Really, Really Real” bill would have armed teachers and principals with guns. It, too, failed.
A bill was introduced that would have made school board elections partisan, as if school board matters are not already rancorous enough. Thankfully, it failed. Yet another bill would give legislators final say over all school policies, including teacher training requirements, student discipline, required subject matter in history, math, social studies and more. It passed but will have to be voted up or down by the people in a November referendum.
Among other legislation that succeeded was a bill to allow establishment of smallish “learning pod” schools operated by parents and the creation of “micro-schools” run by teachers. Add home schools and charter schools to the mix, and we are witnessing a circus sideshow of educational experimentation that, in all probability, will result in many children growing up burdened with inferior learning. It’s all being done in smarmy superficial fealty to “freedom” and “educational choice.”
Every time a student enrolls in one of these strange substitutes for standard classrooms, public schools are robbed of $4,600, thanks to the likes of Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, who said, “I have ran home-school organizations across the state, and I am insulted that so many of you think we are idiots.” Delegate Crouse, I assure you, we do not think it.
To appease the state’s white, male Confederate flag wavers, Republicans introduced a bill that would require public and charter schools to post online all materials “concerning or used for school personnel training on all matters of nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusiveness, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias.” That sop came from the same folks who are deeply concerned about wokeness, the Squad, the war on Christmas, rampant voter fraud, the LGBTQ+ “agenda,” Black Lives Matter and the persecution of the decent citizens who were engaging in “legitimate political discourse” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Fortunately, that bag of dead cats failed.
Another bill would have redirected cash from our public schools to a fund for organizations that wish to start charter schools, “but may not otherwise have the revenues.” Meaning that people who can’t scrounge up enough cash to start a charter school should be trusted to run one, with taxpayer money. Thank goodness, the “Charter Schools Stimulus Fund” bill collapsed.
Most of these fragmentation grenades were lobbed by legislators who take every opportunity to prattle about our “failing public schools.” Thus, as parents are being seduced into placing their children in pod schools, where they will be taught by nonteachers, observers ask whether the same parents soon will be depositing their money in banks run by nonbankers.
For all anyone knows, next year, our subject-verb impaired legislators might train their sites on the Department of Health and Human Services by approving little “pod” hospitals run by lay “physicians.” If the present year’s session is any indication, our GOP legislators might conclude that practicing medicine, like teaching our children, is so easy that anyone can do it. After all, each of our legislators has seen a school, and likely has seen a hospital, as well.