Joseph Wyatt: WV reps' defense of Trump indefensible (Opinion)

The four Democratic House members who have been repeatedly targeted by President Trump evidently got under his skin because they criticized him and because, unlike him, they are black and brown and were elected by actual majorities.
West Virginia’s trio of Republican congressional representatives, who can spot a potential tax cut for the wealthy at 900 yards, now pretend nearsightedness when it comes to our president’s racism. When the House condemned Trump’s awful “go back where you came from” fulminations, Rep. Carol Miller erroneously whimpered that the four women had “denounced American values.” Rep. Alex Mooney sniffed that, when it rebuked the president’s comments, the House was “falsely attacking” the president. And, pretending that his own racism detector was in the shop for repair, Rep. David McKinley shrugged off the president’s awful remarks as merely a “gaff.”
Reps. Miller, Mooney and McKinley surely know that telling black and brown people to go back where they came from is a quarter-inch from spewing the hyper-racist, “Go back to Africa.” It required near Herculean mental gymnastics for racism enablers everywhere to convince themselves that Trump’s words were not racist. Sadly, instead of condemning the vile comments, West Virginia’s representatives chose to pass by on the other side of the road to Jericho. They displayed levels of courage that made the priest and the Levite look pretty good by comparison.
Rather than call it out, they discounted the swirling stew of darkness that oozes within the president’s mind. Who really hates America? Not the four women. Rather, it is easier to make the case that it is the president himself who hates the U.S., given that he seldom passes up an opportunity to lay it low.
The president has said that Mexicans mainly are criminals, termed African nations “---hole” countries, called American Nazis, “very fine people,” pushed to ban Muslims from the U.S. and more. It is an irony of our time that our state’s congressional representatives surely would denounce pre-Civil War slavery at the drop of a stovepipe hat while themselves remaining in evident bondage to Donald Trump.
The president’s “go back” invective has deep roots. In 1816, a wealthy Quaker, Paul Cuffee, took three dozen blacks from America to Sierra Leone, convinced that their lives would be better there. After Cuffee died, a Protestant group, the American Colonization Society, took up the cause and created a settlement in what is now Liberia. In 1862, Lincoln, discouraged about whether whites would ever live peacefully with blacks, considered that free blacks might emigrate to Honduras or Nicaragua. Congress set up a settlement for them in Haiti and several hundred went there but so many of them died of disease that the project was abandoned.
In 1870, President Ulysses Grant observed that blacks, although legally free, continued to be abused and murdered in the South. Grant proposed creation of a colony for them in Santo Domingo. He reasoned that if enough of them went there, their former owners would come to a greater appreciation of their value to the southern economy, if not of their value as human beings. Grant’s plan required a treaty with Santo Domingo, which the Senate failed to ratify. The result was the escalation of anti-black state laws, local laws and the (mostly) Southern zeitgeist, factors that remain in evidence as the president tweets that his critics should “go back.” It is racism. West Virginia’s three U.S. House representatives own it, even if they pretend they can’t see it.