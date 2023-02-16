Pregnant women in West Virginia should not fall victim to any of the state’s 31 crisis pregnancy centers. These centers have one goal: to stop you from getting an abortion.
A recent article by radio personality Thom Hartmann reported that, nationwide, the “counselors” at such centers are religious zealots who shovel misinformation and lies, especially about abortion, to unsuspecting women who make the mistake of seeking advice at such a place. Many of the nation’s approximately 2,500 such centers go by potentially misleading names such as “Center for Pregnancy Care,” “Pregnancy Care Center” or “Pregnancy Resource Center.”
Now, in a soup of rumination that could only be produced by a GOP supermajority, a bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates would funnel taxpayer money to these centers. The bill also would make it illegal for the counselors to even mention abortion as an alternative, even though abortion is still legal, at least in extraordinary situations, in West Virginia. Last month, Gov. Jim Justice suggested $1 million should go to the centers.
Investigative reporter Olivia Raisner visited an Indianapolis crisis pregnancy center where her urine test showed she was pregnant (only because she had smuggled in a pregnant friend’s urine). Raisner reported that she was bombarded with Alpine levels of misinformation. She was told that, if she got an abortion, she risked lifelong depression, possible suicide, fallopian tube scarring, bulimia, anorexia, infertility and an inability to fully love any child she might later have.
The Indianapolis center Raisner visited isn’t unique. A review of such centers in North Carolina found many of the same lies were shamelessly distributed to unsuspecting pregnant women. Anecdotal reports suggest that West Virginia’s centers are no different.
Inquiring minds ask what, really, are the outcomes for women who get abortions, and for those who are persuaded not to get abortions? At the University of California, San Francisco, researchers followed about 500 women who had wanted abortions but did not get them because of expense, pressure from family members or other reasons. Ten years later, the women were more likely to have stayed with abusive partners, suffered more anxiety, have lower self-esteem, fewer aspirational life plans, were four times more likely to be living in poverty and were in poorer physical health than were another group of 500 women who did get the abortions they had sought. Moreover, 95% of the women who got abortions said, when looking back several years later, that having the abortion was the right decision.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ policy statement says crisis centers “assert false risks of abortion such as links to cancer, infertility, mental illness and preterm birth [while] downplaying the impacts of pregnancy and childbirth on lives and health.” Similarly, the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, in a joint statement with the North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, said the centers “often use misinformation and unethical practices ... often mimic health care centers ... do not promote informed consent ... [and] prioritize their own religious beliefs over client need and preferences and prevailing medical guidelines.”
The West Virginia Legislature and Gov. Justice have some explaining to do. They need to tell us why taxpayers should be funding misinformation factories for pregnant women. And the state’s crisis centers, which are typically staffed by devout people with good intentions, have a moral obligation to make it clear that they are practicing religion, rather than medicine.
This much is clear: When it comes to the misinformation and the subtle, or not-so-subtle, coercion that appear to be the stock in trade of crisis pregnancy centers, the women of West Virginia have only one means of defending themselves — knowledge.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.