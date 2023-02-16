Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pregnant women in West Virginia should not fall victim to any of the state’s 31 crisis pregnancy centers. These centers have one goal: to stop you from getting an abortion.

A recent article by radio personality Thom Hartmann reported that, nationwide, the “counselors” at such centers are religious zealots who shovel misinformation and lies, especially about abortion, to unsuspecting women who make the mistake of seeking advice at such a place. Many of the nation’s approximately 2,500 such centers go by potentially misleading names such as “Center for Pregnancy Care,” “Pregnancy Care Center” or “Pregnancy Resource Center.”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

