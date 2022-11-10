The party of forcing 10-year-olds to have babies should have seen it coming, as the “red wave” was reduced to a backwater ripple in the midterm elections.
Inflation comes and goes, but the majority of women feel that their right to abortion is permanent. That fact, coupled with solid rejection of a group psychosis known as the Big Lie, caused a self-inflicted collapse of the GOP’s hopes for a landslide victory on Tuesday.
Republican officials’ fears that Donald Trump was becoming radioactive were realized. They now rightly perceive that his political half-life is shorter than it had seemed. An outraged Trump is said to have blamed everyone, including wife Melania, who he claimed had advised him to endorse losing candidates such as Dr. Mehmet Oz. A few of the former president’s endorsed candidates did win, mostly in heavily Republican areas where Trump’s vibes weren’t needed.
As this is written on Thursday, Republicans’ meager gains in the U.S. House are the worst midterm showing for the out-of-power party since John F. Kennedy was president. In the last 80 years’ midterm elections, the party holding power has lost an average of 28 seats in the House and about six in the Senate. When final votes are counted in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, Dems will have lost fewer than 10 seats in the House and may retain control of the Senate outright.
The extremist wing of the Republican Party can continue its path of protecting the freedoms of fetuses while simultaneously pretending that transitory inflation is a bigger issue than an authoritarian effort to end our democracy, or it can regroup. Nationwide exit polling from NBC News revealed that 60% of voters were either “angry” or “dissatisfied” about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to do away with a right to abortion. On Tuesday, amendments that guarantee that right were passed in California, Michigan and Vermont. And in Kentucky, a constitutional amendment that would've ended the right to abortion failed. We should not be surprised when the GOP begins soft-pedaling its opposition to the procedure.
The GOP mistakenly gambled that voters had become inured to domestic terrorism at the seat of government. As with abortion, the insurrection played an important role in the Democratic performance on Tuesday. Clearly, voters decided that latching on to the delusion of a stolen election isn’t the way to run a country. The electorate understood that expecting policy gems from a party that attracts the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys is to stick one’s face in a blender.
Most Democrats, and many Republicans, concluded that little is to be gained by defining freedom as slavery to Donald Trump, or by denying science, or by placing hooded, creepy people to “guard” ballot drop boxes, or by finding truth indistinguishable from fiction.
Closer to home, West Virginians had the good sense to reject the state Republican supermajority’s proposed constitutional amendments that would have brought chaos to funding of our schools and might have defunded law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency services. Showing similar good judgement, voters rejected the GOP’s attempt to grab education policy away from the state Department of Education. Strangely, however, before departing the voting booth the people also re-elected the same legislators who had proposed the awful amendments in the first place.
In an odd twist, and to the delight of the devout, Trumpism and legislative supermajorities may have provided irrefutable evidence of the existence of God. Who else but a deity would find amusement in creating a human race that is populated by so many strange and curious elements?