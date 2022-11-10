Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The party of forcing 10-year-olds to have babies should have seen it coming, as the “red wave” was reduced to a backwater ripple in the midterm elections.

Inflation comes and goes, but the majority of women feel that their right to abortion is permanent. That fact, coupled with solid rejection of a group psychosis known as the Big Lie, caused a self-inflicted collapse of the GOP’s hopes for a landslide victory on Tuesday.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

