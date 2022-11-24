Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moves within the West Virginia University athletic department are getting the attention, but a less-publicized decision, one not involving sports, will have a greater effect on the state.

The WVU Board of Governors has established a new policy that is inhibiting, and at times may entirely prevent, the school’s professors from consulting with courts in cases involving litigation against other state agencies. The Board of Governors is concerned that a “conflict of commitment” or “an uncurable or unmanageable conflict of interest” might occur, according to a recent report by the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn. The new policy is 99 parts hogwash and one part legitimate concern because, within each academic profession, there already exist ethical standards that prevent conflicts of interest.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

