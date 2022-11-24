Moves within the West Virginia University athletic department are getting the attention, but a less-publicized decision, one not involving sports, will have a greater effect on the state.
The WVU Board of Governors has established a new policy that is inhibiting, and at times may entirely prevent, the school’s professors from consulting with courts in cases involving litigation against other state agencies. The Board of Governors is concerned that a “conflict of commitment” or “an uncurable or unmanageable conflict of interest” might occur, according to a recent report by the Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn. The new policy is 99 parts hogwash and one part legitimate concern because, within each academic profession, there already exist ethical standards that prevent conflicts of interest.
The WVU Board of Governors has determined, for example, that a faculty member within the College of Law must get an OK from the boss to represent a plaintiff who is suing a state agency. The decision could deprive some West Virginians of the legal counsel of their choice.
The backward policy also could prevent jurors from hearing from some of the best available expert witnesses. That’s because the policy applies to all WVU academic departments, not just to the College of Law. Full disclosure: I have served as an expert witness many times, although I am now retired.
This suffocating action may well be traced to either the university’s administration or to state legislators who might be displeased with long-time law professor Bob Bastress. He represented labor organizations in their fight against the union-busting “Paycheck Protection” law, which did away with the obligation of employers to accommodate union members’ requests for payroll deduction for their union dues.
Now, a great university’s Board of Governors has lowered itself to requiring a high-schoolish permission slip when a College of Law professor wishes to represent a client, or when any faculty member in any department is asked to serve as an expert witness, in a lawsuit against a state agency or department. As Bastress put it when I spoke to him, “WVU is a land-grant university, and one of its missions is to support the interests of the people.” The new policy stifles that aim.
Consider the hypothetical case of a Boone County mom whose child’s medical difficulties might have arisen because of failures by the state’s environmental and health agencies to adequately monitor chemicals or other pollutants in drinking water. Whether she may be represented by a WVU law professor isn’t up to her. A WVU administrator will decide.
As the case proceeds, a medical school physician must beg for permission to describe the child’s conditions to the jury. A professor of environmental science must rely on the whims of the boss, to tell the jury about mistakes made by the state’s environmental or health authorities.
It doesn’t even matter if the faculty members are willing to do such work for free. Permission is required. And, to make a bad matter worse, there are no evident rules for how WVU officials will come to their decisions.
Cogitate on another hypothetical case, in which a WVU administrator could deny the jury the opportunity to hear testimony from a College of Business professor who is an expert in contracts in a citizen’s lawsuit where kickbacks on a road building contract are alleged. Or a case in which a faculty member with expertise in gender discrimination is refused permission to consult with the attorney for a woman who suspects pay inequities at her state job. An agriculture professor could be ordered not to testify in a case brought by a West Virginia farmer who believes that his crops were destroyed by a blight that should have been better monitored by the state’s Department of Agriculture.
The problems with the new WVU Board of Governors’ policy go on and on.
A university has little to offer beyond its credibility. Kneecapping the distribution of ideas and information, as the new WVU policy does, tends to erode that credibility. The “Mother, may I” policy should be ended.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.