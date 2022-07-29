Republicans in the West Virginia Capitol are cats that can’t be herded on subjects practical in nature but dogs reliably rabid when called upon to substantiate caricatures.
One can hear the hounds yapping and yowling now in response, not Pavlovian but continuously and pathologically choleric. Republicans are getting all they want, as well they ought, holding supermajorities in both chambers, the executive office and all but one statewide office at the state and federal levels. Still, they rage. Theirs is the politics of tantrum on loop.
This all is problematic enough, considering what Republicans want seems to have nothing to do with job creation or economic development, things upon which presumably we all could agree. But there is another rub. They live in a perpetual state of John Kerry.
Speaking at Marshall University in 2004, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts and preternaturally awful candidate for president, declared he was for $87 billion in spending for military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan before he was against it. President George W. Bush, the Republican running for reelection, naturally seized on the remark as an example of Kerry’s “flip-flopping.”
Modern Republicans in this state, like Kerry then, are for things until they are not. They are for local government, until they want state government to run schools and decide on laws regarding guns and discrimination. They are for tradition and heritage, until they are not. They are for rules, until they are not. Many of their stated ideals are wax noses to be adjusted to whatever suits them.
An unfolding drama at West Virginia University is a case in point. The school’s Board of Governors is considering a rule change that would require law professors to get advance approval before providing counsel to anyone adversarial to the state or school. WVU’s law faculty has engaged in this practice for more than a half-century, the work counting as part of their institutional duties the same as getting published does for other professors.
How did university law professors’ pro bono legal work suddenly become problematic?
Bob Bastress, evidently. His name is among the most respected in this state’s legal community. No one in West Virginia knows state constitutional law like he does. In fact, he’s the only one teaching it at the state’s only law school.
His work got him investigated by his employer, WVU. He represented unions in their lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice over a state law passed by Republican supermajorities in both chambers denying union members the right to have employers deduct dues from paychecks, an insipid game played by the Grunting Old Party to irritate unions and their rank and file.
Predictably, the unions sued. Bastress argued that the law violated their constitutional rights to freedom of contract, speech and association. John Taylor, an interim dean at the time, advised Bastress that his work riled Republicans, no hard chore that one.
To Bastress’ mind, as he explained it to Gazette-Mail reporter Ryan Quinn, defending the constitution is defending the state. He is not adversarial to the state but seeking to uphold the principles expressed in its founding document.
Here is the flop of Republicans’ flip: This is the same party that sows distrust in government as part of its brand. This is the party whose adherents frequently carry copies of the Constitution in their pockets. They distrust government and centralized power until they have it. They are for the Constitution until they are against it.
Rush Limbaugh, the late radio talk king and icon of the right, frequently spoke of contesting partisan foes in what he called the “arena of ideas.” Republicans favor this only when they are in the minority. When they are in the supermajority, they want no contest. They want clicked heels and snapped salutes.
Classic conservative ideas have merit. No one in government deserves unchecked power, which means government should be reasonably limited. Trust in those who govern should not be automatically accorded. It should be earned. People in authority from both major parties and those preceding them have betrayed the country’s trust at points throughout this country’s history. Skepticism is understandable and healthy.
Bright legal minds like those at the state’s flagship university perform a valuable service when they strive to hold state agencies and others to the standards delineated in the West Virginia Constitution. WVU law professors have done this when Democrats were in power without objection from the opposing party.
Time yet remains for WVU’s Board of Governors to turn their spines from liquid to marrow. When this rule comes up for a vote next month, the board can and should reject it. Send the party curs panting after some other wrong tree.