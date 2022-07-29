Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Republicans in the West Virginia Capitol are cats that can’t be herded on subjects practical in nature but dogs reliably rabid when called upon to substantiate caricatures.

One can hear the hounds yapping and yowling now in response, not Pavlovian but continuously and pathologically choleric. Republicans are getting all they want, as well they ought, holding supermajorities in both chambers, the executive office and all but one statewide office at the state and federal levels. Still, they rage. Theirs is the politics of tantrum on loop.

