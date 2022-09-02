Beyond reach of the newsrooms they haunt, most editors are little known and seldom heard. Inside those newsrooms and in the minds of those who work in them, the memory and words of a few editors endure for generations. The late Bob Fryer, former managing editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, was such a one.
Those of us who worked with Bob still tell tales of him. He is invariably remembered for his frequent refrain that “someone has to tell the mother the baby is ugly.” Bob meant this to explain an editor’s responsibility to declare that a story had missed the mark.
Some stories come closer than others. Here’s an example:
A few months ago, one of our editors discovered that a man hired by a local agency to a rank-and-file position had been involved in a controversy in another place in a previous job.
Our first mission was to authenticate the identity of the man, to ensure the one involved in the controversy was the same one hired here. It was not enough that names and other details matched. We are not in the business of conjecture. We are in the business of knowing.
We also needed to learn what officials knew and when. Those questions must be presented carefully because, psssttt, you might have heard this: People lie. We are in the business of truth.
A reporter also had to approach the person involved to get his side. People in these positions frequently don’t want to talk. They want the reporter and the story to go away. But giving people a fair and reasonable opportunity to respond is part of how we do business. He declined.
Absent his explanation, we were left with a final, critical question: What do people who know his line of work think of his actions in the controversy in question? We turned to two people with expertise. One of those was an old source of mine. He knows his field and is a straight shooter. I trust him. He and another expert our reporter found told us the actions were justified.
This stole wind from our sails. The man in question was not an elected or appointed official of rank. Dozens of others hold equivalent or higher positions. His previous employer found no wrongdoing and said he was eligible to be rehired. No action, legal or criminal, was taken against him. Two experts we consulted said he acted appropriately. What then would be our point?
Finding no satisfactory answers, we spiked the story.
So, why does it matter?
It matters because we live in an era when people distrust newspapers like ours, where we have standards and live by them, where our reporters and editors are trained and experienced and know the highest order is to get it right. Getting it right means getting the facts right first and foremost, but it also means getting it right morally and ethically. We take pride in this and labor over it.
Our critics will cite our failings. Some are real. We occasionally fall short. I suspect our critics do, too. Other failings our critics cite are perceived or contrived. We don’t accept responsibility for pleasing all people all the time. We accept responsibility for our errors and correct them, and we employ time-tested practices to avoid them.
That frequently is not the case elsewhere in the untamed digital wilderness, where lies and conspiracies are concocted and spread like an infection, spewed from the fingertips and mouse clicks of one dope to the next, all with relative impunity. Many of those fueling and profiting from this don’t give a tinker’s damn about getting it right, unless right refers to political leaning. They care only that you click.
If there were a street corner in a red-light district for clicks, they’d be standing in spiked heels.
A story like the one we rejected would be splattered across the web and social media in the hands of these cretins, some of them sitting in pajamas in their mothers’ basements right here in West Virginia sucking oxygen with other bottom feeders. Rumor is reporting to them.
Anyone with eyes open can see through them, but many don’t. Gallup reported in July that a poll showed just 16% of Americans have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in newspapers. In 1979, the rate was 51%. What’s changed in newspapers over that span is that newsroom ranks have been more than halved. What’s changed in America over that span is that an increasing number of people insist on being fed lies appeasing their political sensibilities.
Their babies are ugly and their souls uglier.
Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.