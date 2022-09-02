Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Beyond reach of the newsrooms they haunt, most editors are little known and seldom heard. Inside those newsrooms and in the minds of those who work in them, the memory and words of a few editors endure for generations. The late Bob Fryer, former managing editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, was such a one.

Those of us who worked with Bob still tell tales of him. He is invariably remembered for his frequent refrain that “someone has to tell the mother the baby is ugly.” Bob meant this to explain an editor’s responsibility to declare that a story had missed the mark.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you