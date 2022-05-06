Banality is perpetually in vogue in a culture that is perpetually disintegrating, these facts never plainer than when an election looms. Editors dutifully trot out bromides about one’s duty to vote, because some editors would be susceptible to aneurysm if struck by an object so foreign as an original thought.
This thought isn’t terribly original, but it is one of greater merit than the trite sanctimony of admonishing subjects that democracies are participatory, and complaints are permitted only from those who participate by voting: People are disinterested because the candidates are uninteresting and self-serving.
Those eligible to vote who do not bother can’t be bothered. They are replicating by their inaction a scene from a “M*A*S*H” television episode in which Capt. “Hawkeye” Pierce, weary of the menu in the camp mess hall, leads riled doctors, nurses and enlisted ranks in chanting, “We want something else!” Some voters who don’t vote are saying they want someone else.
But there is no one else. That’s the rub.
America is plunged in a crisis of incompetence that is spreading like a fungus to every corner of society, in city halls, Capitol halls and halls of commerce. Keenness of intellect once was a requisite to ascension. Now, one rises solely by way of rumps smooched, backs stabbed and ideological banners hoisted.
These activities always have been part of the process, and forever will be, but we’ve elevated them while rendering skill and smarts entirely irrelevant, things, in fact, to be disparaged and disdained if, in the case of elected officials, they are not accompanied by right views, or whatever this side or that one deems right.
Here’s a nasty secret for those oblivious to the obvious: Neither side is doing us a damn bit of good.
Political pendulums keep swinging and the country keeps sinking. By 2024, the two parties will have split time evenly in the White House over the previous 48 years dating to 1977. Control of the chambers of Congress has been batted between the two. And yet here we are.
However one individually might answer Ronald Reagan’s famous question about whether you are better off now than before, the answer is in for America. Inflation is skyrocketing. The national debt is towering. The divide between rich and poor is widening. CEOs are making millions of dollars while demonstrating no perceptible skill beyond running scythes through budgets.
It is good for the country when people can see a pathway to bettering themselves. An increasing number of people in America can see nothing of the kind. They are holding on white-knuckled, paycheck to paycheck.
Whether you are fool enough to believe the lie of economics trickling down, you can’t be fool enough to believe the trend of expanding disparity is good for the country. That is among the conditions in which revolutions are born. The right contends people need to work, and this is true. The left contends people need hope that increasingly is reserved only for a few, and this is true, too.
Most of those seeking office and holding it have no idea what to do about any of this, whatever they might tell you, and many don’t especially care. They have other ends in mind, sometimes discernible, often hidden and invariably ulterior. Some couldn’t fix these problems even if they did care, because they count IQ points on one hand. They’ve caught the car and now don’t know what to do.
Voting for one or another of them won’t save democracy, and it damn sure won’t save you. Those who are uninspired by the choices — or disenchanted with them — have good reason to feel those sentiments. So, to you, I say do as you wish or do nothing at all. You do no more harm abstaining from voting than one who votes carelessly or exclusively in fealty to one party or ideology or another.
Here’s another nasty secret for those persistently oblivious: There are idiots on both the right and left, in both the Republican and Democratic aisles. We need fewer of these people. And here’s one final nasty secret: Many of the people on both sides don’t give a damn about the crusades they champion. They just want your vote. We need fewer of them, too.
What we need more of are people with brains, people who form views based on reason, rather than emotion, people who think, rather than shout. Find people like that and vote for them, regardless of party.
And if you find no one, if you still want someone else, ask yourself whether the someone you want and the someone we need might be you.