Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

In ancient Armenia, Tigranes learned from a messenger that Lucullus, the Roman general of high military repute, had crossed the Tigris with his sights set on the king. Tigranes employed a familiar tactic in response. He cut off the messenger’s head.

Still, Lucullus marched.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

Recommended for you