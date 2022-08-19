In ancient Armenia, Tigranes learned from a messenger that Lucullus, the Roman general of high military repute, had crossed the Tigris with his sights set on the king. Tigranes employed a familiar tactic in response. He cut off the messenger’s head.
Still, Lucullus marched.
Mithrobarzanes, a friend, advised the king of the dire circumstances. Tigranes dispatched Mithrobarzanes to battle against the superior forces of Lucullus. Mithrobarzanes was killed and his troops, according to Plutarch, “cut to pieces.” Alas, Tigranes fled.
This demonstrated the futility of the king’s initial strategy, an extreme equivalent of planting index fingers in ear canals and humming loudly at the sound of debt collectors knocking or shouting “fake” in response to news unfavorable to political idols.
Tigranes “proves that it is not every man who can bear much unmixed wine,” Plutarch observed. Two-thousand seventy-seven years after Tigranes, the lessons of his foibles are forgotten. Swirls of political fervor are their own intoxicant, clouding the eyes and slurring the thoughts of their imbibers.
Armenia’s great king killed the messengers but not the facts of the message. So, it is now.
Newspapers are partly prey to their own ineptitude, including willful oblivion to the tectonic shifting of the landscape. The industry did not lop the head off the bad news bearer but looked the other way as the world moved. If newspapers are undone — an event still far from assured — they will have played a part in their own demise.
Many of those who cheer this prospect aren’t so much killing the messenger as gleefully anticipating the messenger’s death. They want a messenger who will deliver messages that please and appease, that comply, that follow the emotional swirl, even if it leads down the commode. They want their golden calf shined.
There are hazards to this thinking. In Russia, former state television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova is under house arrest for participating in a protest over her country’s invasion of Ukraine. In Afghanistan, journalists are being arrested, assaulted and threatened by the Taliban regime.
Such things happen when the press isn’t free.
Early onset propagandism is unfolding here, and not in the ways partisan idolaters commonly depict it.
Writing for The Washington Post, Ryan Zickgraf, a journalist in Mobile, Alabama, cites Metric Media, a so-called digital news company that operates more than 1,200 local sites across the United States. One of those is the Mobile Courant, in Zickgraf’s hometown. The Courant, he writes, “has all the trappings of a traditional community news portal like Hartford’s. It’s got the old-timey-sounding name and familiar sections dedicated to local government, business, real estate and sports.
“But that’s a smokescreen. The Mobile Courant not only lacks real-life reporters and editors, but the articles are regurgitated news releases. Clicking on the Politics section directs the reader to word-for-word releases straight from the desk of Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville ...”
We are becoming immaterial people living in an immaterial world. Governments, universities, corporations and even sports programs and franchises employ their own public relations armies feeding you what they want you to see, calling it news and training you to like it. Sites like those operated by Metric Media are springing up like weeds. Their objective is not to inform you but to play you like a fiddle while the truth burns.
Zickgraf calls it “pink-slime journalism.” Others, such as the Columbia Journalism Review, prefer the label “pop-up newsrooms,” frequently connected to lobbyists, special interest groups and political parties.
These fake newsrooms employ freelancers for pennies on the dollar to spit back press releases and call it reporting. Metric Media is among a network of five companies whose primary stakeholders include Brian Timpone, CEO of Locality Labs. Another of the five companies, Locality Labs — formerly known as Journatic — was rebranded after Zickgraf helped expose its use of fake bylines and plagiarized copy. The name has changed. On the point of absent reporting, the song remains the same.
Forget politics, because politics aren’t the point. Dung smells no better regardless of whether colored red or blue. Replacing local reporting with this is a leap toward tyranny and a sprint away from representative democracy.
If one side plays this game, the other can, too. It’s happened before — America fought a great war over it — and it’s happening around the world now.
The news wasn’t fake simply because Tigranes didn’t prefer it. The threat was real, and so, too, is the one to our freedoms if the news we get is only what one side or the other determines we should have. Dead messengers can’t halt the enemy’s march.