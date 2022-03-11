A man of wide girth and narrow mind, the governor was prone to fits of smallness. He spoke in a manner that connected with the so-called common man, whomever that might be, and frequently cited the Bible, although some observers speculated his familiarity with that book might have been limited. Not even in Proverbs is there a reference to ends justifying means, but this was the code by which the governor governed and lived.
He championed himself a man of the people, clinging to a cynical brand of hollow-hulled populism embraced by politicians dating to the origins of the art. Tell the people what they wish to hear, lead them in the direction they wish to go, not to a better place because getting there frequently is arduous, but to a nearer place in the mind where the hearer easily can slip into believing the utterer without heed to reason.
Politics of this sort, like that carried out by the governor, and perhaps politics of all sorts, is a kind of religion, which all too often is about thoughts that soothe, that shift the mind’s eye from the sight of that which is to that which one would prefer. The human condition is such that many favor the contrived certainty of black and white to the authentic vagaries of shades of gray. The governor uniquely understood this.
But the governor took no chances. When foes arose, he attacked. He could not risk all that he’d built, all that he’d accomplished by allowing people to expose the means he’d justified. He used his political stage as the platform from which to tickle ears and sling poisoned arrows.
The individual merits or character of his targets were of no consequence in the governor’s mind. People of the governor’s type, who rely on illusions, rhetorical sleights of hand, on peddling not reality but an idea of reality, on perceptions of how things are, rather than a vision of what they can be, these people fall prey to the same distortions upon which they depend.
In this sense, the governor’s message to the masses was not to believe the things they saw but rather the things the governor declared, the reality he proclaimed rather than the one that was. In the process, the governor lost sight of himself and tumbled into a world of his own delusion. These are the places where skin thins.
Cast here, the governor found himself insulated against comprehension of criticism of him as it arrived in sundry shapes, forms and fashions. This did not prevent him from hearing criticism. Indeed, the sound of it rang in his ears and drove him mad. But hearing it could not make him understand it and recognize in it points of validity, which, had he understood them, might have allowed him to alter his course, to take a turn toward righting his own wrongs. Rather than repent, he thundered.
One does not have to be particularly perspicacious to peer through the haze of self-talk and chest-thumping to see what a dark, lonely world this must be for its sole inhabitant. Imagine living in a place where one can never accept being wrong, never accept a solitary discordant voice, yet must constantly hear that voice above all others. Imagine believing that one has accomplished wonders and miracles never before seen and yet never escaping the cries of that singular contrarian.
This is precisely how the governor lived, touting his inherent goodness to the masses, citing the Bible and God Himself, and yet facing one who refused to yield, refused to vindicate him, refused to give him his due.
Understanding the governor in this way, one might pass from a feeling of loathing into pity for him. One realizes this figure, this caricature of himself, the embodiment of so much wrong in politics and humanity, was more pathetic than despicable.
Self-aggrandizement is not an expression of swaggering self-assurance but of wrenching self-doubt. The governor’s ostensible confidence was but a bare thread snipped by every slight, perceived or real. Despite his stature, he never could be the bigger man because his smallness consumed him. Just as he sold the people on a perception of the world as they desired it so he sold himself on a conception of him that the truth never could match.
Indeed, the governor hijacked his own reality.
Of course, the governor was none other than Willie Stark, the fictive politician depicted in Robert Penn Warren’s 1946 classic, “All the King’s Men.”
Perhaps, you imagined someone else. Silly reader.
