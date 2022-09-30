Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Those who fail to heed the inevitability of the political pendulum’s swing are apt to have their heads lopped by it.

West Virginia voters might confront this reality after casting ballots in November on amendments to the state constitution that could increase the power of the Legislature, a prospect that ought to perturb on the mere basis of premise.

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

