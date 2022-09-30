Those who fail to heed the inevitability of the political pendulum’s swing are apt to have their heads lopped by it.
West Virginia voters might confront this reality after casting ballots in November on amendments to the state constitution that could increase the power of the Legislature, a prospect that ought to perturb on the mere basis of premise.
Amendment 1 would prohibit state courts from intervening in impeachment proceedings in the West Virginia House and Senate. This follows the state Supreme Court, composed partly of interim appointees, intervening in the impeachment of justices in October 2018. Former justice Margaret Workman argued that her due process rights had been violated, and the high court agreed. The current Republican stupormajority remains miffed and wants to do as it pleases on the subject of impeachment.
Amendment 2 would give the Legislature authority to adjust or eliminate personal property and business inventory and machinery taxes. Some county governments, services and boards of education rely more heavily than others on these revenues and might seek to increase other taxes to cover the loss, although there are limits to doing this.
Amendment 4 would give the Legislature sway over all state Board of Education policies, effectively stripping the latter of authority. Governors appoint the board’s nine voting members, who then must be confirmed by the Senate. The amendment would allow lawmakers to set curriculum and manipulate board policies.
Each amendment is laced with partisan implications and, in the case of Amendment 2, those carry through to infighting within the Republican Party.
Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican who previously supported slashing business inventory and machinery taxes, opposes Amendment 2 because he regards it as fatal to his plan to eliminate the state’s income tax. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and his stringed instrument, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, tout the amendment because they’ve vowed to eliminate business inventory and machinery taxes.
A Legislature that can scarcely manage itself has decided it can manage education. Swirling like a squid in the sewage of Amendment 4 is Republicans’ compulsion to control education by dictating what schools can teach and what they cannot. Local school boards, to some extent, can do this themselves, so long as they abide by statewide learning requirements set by the board, but Republicans do not trust them to do this to Republicans’ liking. So, the party of local control wants central control so long as the party of local control holds central control in the Legislature.
Herewith, the rub:
Republicans in the Legislature appear convinced that matters will remain as they are in perpetuity — that, in the next 10 years or 20 or 30, those of us still here will awaken to find Republicans still firmly in control of the state House and Senate.
Whatever the particularities of the three amendments in question, all pose a question of trust in the Legislature. That question should not be simply about whether one trusts the Legislature but whether one trusts the Legislature ad infinitum — that is, today, tomorrow and forever — in all its forms and its every composition.
That naturally will vary. Democrats have learned this to their chagrin. Their grip on the Legislature seemed unbreakable, until their grip was shattered. Republicans and their constituents sniffing the glue of their current hold could awaken one day to discover damnable Democrats back in charge.
What then might children be taught? That Eratosthenes — wait ... who? — was correct? That this country once enslaved a race of people? Think of the dread white guilt! Science? To hell with science.
None of this is to suggest a position on the amendments. Each should be considered on its individual merits, or lack of them. What this is intended to suggest is that none of the amendments should be considered absent consideration of how they might be viewed if another party is running the Capitol. Regardless of which party one favors, the prospect persists that another will rule at some future interval.
Of course, this goes against the way many people think, because too many people gaze down their noses and see nothing beyond the tip. An increasing number of people of all political persuasions, and those of no political persuasion, incline toward deliberate myopia, weighing matters only in the moment and viewing the moment only through lenses of their favored hue.
These are people surprised by the arrival of storms long in the making. Those in power in the Legislature are making a power grab, but it is not theirs alone. Rather, it is also for generations of successors, including Democrats and damn liberals. Trust now is trust forever, regardless of for whom the pendulum tolls.