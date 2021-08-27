Among sundry deep questions with which Oscar Wilde wrestled was whether life imitated art, or art imitated life. He came down on the side of the former.
He cited as an example J.M.W. Turner’s 1835 work “Keelmen Heaving in Coals by Moonlight,” an eerie oil-on-canvas painting depicting laborers in tiny, flat-bottom boats called keels transporting coal to massive sailing ships on the River Tyne, the orange light of workers’ torches and the moon illumining the foggy night sky. The painting, Wilde reasoned, teaches its viewers to appreciate the natural beauty of fog.
An opposite example springs to mind for me. The seminal journalistic achievement of our time remains The Washington Post’s uncovering of the Watergate scandal, which resulted in the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon, a singular occurrence in the history of the United States. “All the President’s Men,” by Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, gained inspiration for its title from the 1946 Robert Penn Warren classic “All the King’s Men.”
Today, Nixon’s story is perhaps better known by those who pay attention to such things than the story of Willie Stark, the central figure in Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. But to Wilde’s point, the Stark saga might be more important because it helps us appreciate the corrosive force of corruption. Understood properly, figures such as Nixon or William Magear “Boss” Tweed are not merely historic, people of a specific time, but rather they are markers or symbols for all time of the certain dangers of the curdling power of cheating, chiseling and conniving.
Those dangers are, in other words, not limited to those men and their day but are ubiquitous across the infinite expanse of time.
This is where art helps. Appreciating the brilliance of a great literary work like “All the King’s Men” can keep alive our appreciation and understanding of these things and, hopefully, help us to recognize the threats in our own time. So about Willie Stark ...
His story unfolds in the Deep South, although Warren does not tell us precisely where. People assume the tale is based on a corrupt Louisiana senator, but those who stress this assumption miss the point: This could happen anywhere.
Stark begins as an idealist, and here is a lesson: Few people are more corrupt than those who start as idealists, and then surrender their ideals.
A self-described hick, a redneck, Stark studies diligently to become a lawyer and is unwittingly chosen by a faction of the Democratic Party machine to run for governor, solely to split the vote with a foe so a chosen one can win the primary and, therefore, the general election, since Democrats run the state. Stark is not a formidable candidate. Reporter Jack Burden, the story’s narrator, describes Stark as a “one-man leper colony” with “galloping political anemia.”
Although he initially gets played for one, Stark is not a fool. When he discovers the machine has used him, he gets drunk for the first time, and he gets angry. Then he gets even. He abandons speeches encumbered by dreary facts and mind-numbing policy and launches into plain-speaking populism that regales the crowds and wins him the election, political machine be damned. His ideals melt like butter. In their place, “The Boss” is born.
God help the one who steps in his way. Blackmail becomes Stark’s primary means of negotiation and action. This gets roads, hospitals and schools built. He hits the booze to keep alive his fiery speeches. A doting husband before going rotten, his affairs become the stuff of legend. And his power grows.
Spoiler alert, for those who’ve not read the novel but think they might: Moved by the death of his son, Stark attempts a turn back to the good and begins an effort to clean up the system, although still by corrupt means. This gets him killed. His last words to his old friend, the reporter: “It might have been different even yet.”
What to make of it all? It’s clear in the case of Willie Stark, like the fictional Michael Corleone after him, once in, there was no getting out. Corruption’s tentacles sink deep into those who engage in it, and the hazards of the game are high.
It also remains true, as it was for Nixon and “Boss” Tweed, that corruption thrives in darkness and dies in the light, like a vampire, and careers die with it. A virus isn’t the only plague affecting this state. Corruption is a cancer here. And news organizations exist to bring the light, like those keelmen in the painting, shining torches in the night.