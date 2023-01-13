America and West Virginia care nothing for the affairs of Coon Branch Hollow, an area in McDowell County so remote it can’t be found on a map. Like many places here, one knows it principally by being there. Its inhabitants dwell in obscurity, their existence hidden from humanity like grains of soil in a forest.
On Nov. 27, 2016, the day Jessica Daugherty’s estranged husband shot her 16-year-old son in the head, killing him, and her through the eye, mortally wounding her, America was obsessed with the cult of its reality television president-elect. Donald Trump, surprise winner of the world’s highest office, tweeted that day that recount efforts in Wisconsin were a “scam” run by “sore losers.” Media reflexively regurgitated.
Scarcely a soul on the planet knew of Jessica Daugherty bleeding on the floor while a State Police trooper breathlessly asked, “State your name for me, darlin’.” She survived for 179 days, her mind broken and her spirit shattered, then passed unknown from this world into the unknown of the next. She was 38.
Daugherty was among 2,237 people killed in the United States by an intimate partner the year she died, more than two in three of them women. Her only child, Jeremy, was among 2,128 children killed in homicides.
Mass shootings capture attention because they are sensational. On June 12, 2016, five months before Michael Kennedy crashed through Daugherty’s front door, Omar Mateen, a self-described jihadist, fired 110 rounds into a Florida night club, killing 49 people. They were among 453 people killed in mass shootings that year. That’s a tenth of the number of intimate partners and children killed the same year and every year, one by one, seldom noticed, no cable TV cameras appearing in the aftermath, no round-the-clock coverage.
That is itself tragic, but Daugherty’s story is worse. Her night of horror might have been prevented. A magistrate’s holiday might have been interrupted. Instead, she was left waiting for her killer to return.
Twice, she obtained a protective order against her husband, who beat her until she had to be hospitalized; who bruised her face, chest and shoulders and broke her teeth; who once threatened to pop one of her eyes out of its socket unless she gave him money. The latest protective order, prohibiting from him being in contact with her, was in effect when he stormed into her home Nov. 22, 2016, confronted her with a gun, threatened to kill her and demanded that she give him $200 and drive him to Wyoming County, which she did, fearing for her life.
At the urging of her parents, Daugherty called police a few hours later to report that Kennedy had violated the protection order, a criminal act and grounds for his arrest. She called after 5 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving. Citing the holiday, a McDowell County sheriff’s deputy explained that a magistrate would not be asked to sign an arrest warrant until the following Monday.
Deputies’ reluctance to inconvenience a magistrate was convenient for Kennedy and his homicidal impulse. He shot his wife and her son early Sunday, the day before deputies were willing to seek a magistrate to sign an arrest warrant for a man who’d already aimed a gun at the woman he later killed and threatened to do what he later did.
The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the probability of a homicide by 500%, according to the American Journal of Public Health. “The first source of protection for most victims is the law-enforcement officer,” according to the written Victim Services Policy of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nobody protected Jessica Daugherty and her son. Their killer worked after hours, but the system did not. It is broken and will not be held accountable.
Her mother sued, saying deputies failed to fulfill the duties of what is legally known as the “special relationship” between victims and those sworn to protect them. The evidence could hardly be plainer.
But it was not plain enough for a lower court that ruled against Karen Daugherty. Nor was it for the state Supreme Court, which rejected an appeal last month.
Societies are judged, or ought to be, by their treatment of the weakest among them. This is of far greater import than the imbecility masquerading as governing in Charleston and Washington or the tweets of twits pretending to be president. West Virginia’s courts treated the deaths of a woman and her only child with the same regard accorded those singular grains of soil in the forest.
This lowers all of us, and we sink deeper as we are silent over it.
Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc