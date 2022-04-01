Counting on Congress to act sensibly is like depending on the kindness of strangers, the sort of activity that ends with a trip to an asylum.
Big Tech is subtler than Stanley Kowalski, Blanche DuBois’ abuser in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” But the impact on local journalism is similarly devastating.
Google and Facebook are feasting on the lifeblood of others in a duopoly that makes the anticompetitive acts of Standard Oil and Ma Bell look benevolent.
While producing little or none of the content that drives internet traffic, these two companies gorge themselves on more than half of America’s $220 billion digital advertising pie. Amazon consumes more than a third of the remainder, leaving thousands of others, including news organizations, scrambling for crumbs.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., precisely articulates the problem:
“They are raking in ad dollars while taking news content, feeding it to their users and refusing to offer fair compensation,” she said, referring to Google and Facebook while speaking before a Senate antitrust panel in February. “And they’re making money on consumers’ backs by using the content produced by news outlets to suck up as much data about each reader as they can. So, it’s kind of a double whammy right there.”
Jennifer Bertetto, CEO and president of Trib Total Media, publisher of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, a place where I’ve done time, unfolds another facet of the problem: Consumers increasingly rely on Big Tech for news that Big Tech has nothing to do with producing.
“Tech platforms have become gatekeepers controlling access to news, and my company’s original content on their sites,” Bertetto told the panel. “Sadly, most Americans get their news from these platforms, who are raking in record profits by simply curating content, a word that has subtly devalued the painstaking work of real reporting by journalists.”
Newspapers should do something about it, shouldn’t they? They should band together, get Google and Facebook at the negotiating table and hammer out a deal to get a fair share of the expanding digital pie. But newspapers cannot do this. Under antitrust laws, newspapers cannot collectively bargain, meaning the very thing they could do to combat the monopolization of the market in which they must compete is prohibited by laws aimed at preventing the monopolization of markets.
Only in America.
Bipartisan legislation (a phrase nearing extinction) would change this. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow newspapers and other “publishers of online content to collectively negotiate with dominant online platforms regarding the terms on which content may be distributed.”
The News Media Alliance, the nation’s leading newspaper trade group, advocates the addition of a provision requiring arbitration if the two sides can’t agree.
Australia has taken these steps, and the United Kingdom is moving in the same direction.
Klobuchar is the sponsor of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. Co-sponsors are Sens. John Kennedy, R-La.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. That’s an uncommon grouping.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds the fate of this legislation in the upper chamber, where the bill almost certainly would pass, if it came to a vote. The fate of the tattered remains of the Democrats’ agenda rests with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. Few people possess the power he does to make this happen.
If nothing happens with this or other efforts to combat the crisis, local journalism in America will die. The carnage already is massive. Since 2005, more than 2,200 local newspapers have closed and industrywide advertising revenue has plunged by more than 80%. If those trends hold, the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal will survive, but few others will.
Some people rejoice at the thought. Many of them are hounds catching cars wondering what to do next. No newspapers mean no one to tell the stories of their communities, of local triumphs and local travails, in politics, in sports and in everyday life.
HD Media, publisher of this newspaper, plans to endure for generations. We are neither awaiting Congress nor relying on strangers’ kindness. Last year, we filed an antitrust claim against Google and Facebook. More than 200 newspapers since have followed our lead.
Something must be done. As the movie version of the late Ben Bradlee, executive editor of The Washington Post, might put it: Nothing’s riding on this except the First Amendment to the Constitution, freedom of the press and maybe the future of the country.