America’s emotionalism is exceptional.
Events of the past week and the response here and beyond are evidence of this.
It all began with the revelation in a court filing that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton’s operatives monitored internet traffic at the White House, Trump Tower and Donald Trump’s apartment. The filing indicates that data mining of Trump continued into his presidency. This, according to court records, was part of an effort to create an unflattering political narrative about Trump, a thing done easily enough without spying.
A short time after this story surfaced, word came that a federal jury ruled against former vice presidential aspirant and ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in her libel claim against The New York Times. Her enemies and others rejoiced, hailing it as a victory for a free press. They should have winced.
None of this would matter, except for a reader’s chastisement. He wanted to know why one of our newspapers had not played the Trump spying revelations on the front page. This was bigger than Watergate, the reader said.
My response was to offer a lesson in recent history, beginning with the notable fact that it is not 1972. Nor is it 1973 or ’74. The June 17, 1972, Watergate break-in generated little interest initially and made no front pages outside of The Washington Post’s. Of course, the scandal caught fire and, by its end, appeared on the front page of every daily in America, culminating with Richard M. Nixon’s resignation as president, a historic first yet to be repeated.
Nor is it 1998, when Bill Clinton — a Democrat, by the way — stumbled into his own scandal by way of unbridled libido. Accounts of his tryst with Monica Lewinsky (not sex, mind you, just oral sex) and impeachment dominated front pages across the country.
Then along came the internet. Well, yes, it was already there by then, but not really. Smartphones followed. Newspapers’ circulation and print advertising revenue drifted into freefall. In-depth coverage of Washington news that once could be found only in the local newspaper became ubiquitous, immediate and accessible by screen swipes, rather than trips to the lawn to fetch a wet paper produced eight hours earlier.
So here we are. Local newspapers are smaller in size and page counts and have little space for news beyond reach of their communities. The emphasis of editors and reporters is rightly on covering those places because that’s something neither Tucker Carlson nor Rachel Maddow nor anyone else will do.
This explanation did not suffice, because what the reader wanted was not information. He wanted not the story about spying on Trump. He’d readily found that elsewhere on his own. He wanted the newspaper to pass a litmus test on the politics of the cult of personality known as Trump. His objection was not one of logic or reason but emotion.
While this is a common phenomenon among supporters of Trump, who see a media demon in every corner, it is not a singular phenomenon of theirs.
Palin’s case is a case in point. As a public figure, she faced a tall order in winning a libel claim against a newspaper. She needed to prove not only that the newspaper was wrong and that it defamed her, she needed to prove “actual malice,” essentially, that the newspaper intended to be wrong and intended to harm her reputation.
For someone of Palin’s notoriety, a major party nominee for vice president of the United States, the bar is set at a level virtually unreachable. This is a good thing for free speech.
But no one at The New York Times should be rejoicing. Nor should anyone who cherishes a free press for the right reasons.
A Times editorial linked Palin’s political action committee to Jared Lee Loughner’s 2011 attempt to murder former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz. The link was discredited. The newspaper’s writing and editing were careless.
Emotionalism drove it. Understandable frustration over a senseless and tragic act fed the human need to blame absent adequate research, supporting facts and serious, contextual consideration of the merits of the charge.
An editor of mine said journalists should be passionately dispassionate. Truth should drive us.
Everywhere in America these days, it seems, people are reacting to some stimulus, perceived or real, pointing fingers, clicking and clacking on keyboards and shouting to the heavens or whoever happens to be standing nearest. We need to calm the noise, settle our nerves, awaken the powers of logic and reason in our minds and apply them in our discourse and everyday lives.
Our collective nervous breakdown is getting us nowhere.