Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Reasons for reasonable gun restrictions abound. Among them: Nearly 47,000 people in America were killed with guns in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available. The homicide rate that year increased to 6.63 per 100,000 people, a three-decade high.

It is true, to an extent, that people, not guns, kill people, but it is also true that it is difficult to fire a fatal gunshot without a gun. There are means to kill other than guns, but guns add expediency and convenience. Why cook outside over an open fire when there’s a microwave in the kitchen? Guns are to killing what microwaves are to cooking. Why kill or cook slowly when it can be done instantly?

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media.

.com.

