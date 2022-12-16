Birth into abundance affords benefits of materiality and favor, but it cannot surmount the deprivation of toil’s instruction.
Experience teaches, for better or ill. Those who stumble without cushion for the fall, those who know the fear of failure’s harsher penalties and feel their sting and pay heed to their lessons learn how to navigate difficulty in a way that those swaddled in privilege cannot comprehend.
Those born sucking silver learn that what they want they invariably will have without consequence for them and damn the consequences for others.
This ought to matter in a state whose afflictions are multiple and multiplying. Rare is the one reared in plenty and taught it as a birthright who can capably represent and lead the masses through ordinary travails and set the populace on a better course. When hard times come, such people respond either with tantrums or the gaze of a deer staring at an oncoming Ford.
Having ascended not by merit but by appanage, the entitled frequently have not developed the skill needed to answer the call in crisis or the empathy to perceive its larger effect. A keen intellect can overcome this deficiency, but some people advanced prematurely by privilege are studies in vacuity. The wind whistles between their ears and through their souls.
Few places demonstrate the hazards of this more than West Virginia, a state where offices of high rank commonly have been held by those of inherited position and financial status, specifically, by men who know of earnings but little or nothing of earning. Is the state better off for this? All the data shout no.
Reduced rank, of course, does not connote greater individual merit. Rising above one’s station can be a result of noble struggle and determination or guile or treachery. Philosopher Carl Friedrich espoused what he called “a new belief in the common man.” Sensible people know this is rubbish.
Evidence of this also is found in these hills and hollers. The state is represented not only by an elite caste of empty suits but also by political cheats and chumps, by carpetbaggers and knuckle-draggers who recognize that, if they whisper the right words in voters’ ears and respond dutifully to donors’ tugs, elections will be won with sleaze and ease. These people are master manipulators whose interest in constituents begins with each new campaign and ends when the voting does.
And they keep winning.
That holders of political office largely are composed of hollow elitists and two-bit chiselers is not a circumstance unique to West Virginia or the moment. This strikes at the very nature of politics. True public service through elected office requires one to promote and advance himself in one moment and, in another, to place the interests of others above his own. Plenty of officeholders are adept at self-promotion. The whole damn country is obsessed with this. But few are interested in the interests of anyone but themselves.
Some people are aghast at this. They wonder why a man plainly evil cannot be seen by those about him for what he is, a man immune to the anguish of others, a man deaf to the cries of the lost and those surviving the lost, who shuns the horrors of his own horrors and then is afforded a seat on the stage after having silenced so many voices forever.
There is no wonder in this. To understand pain, one must have felt it genuinely and acutely, in the pits of the soul. To feel shame, one must have felt the ache of acknowledgement over hardship or suffering inflicted on others. Knowing such shame compels one to act, to seek and embrace chastisement rather than cower from it like a child. Some people are profoundly and willfully incapable of this. No force on earth can shake their exaltation of self.
Many have been reared in this, their every wrong turn righted by a parental hand or a benefactor’s intervention, their every personal slight, real or imagined, magnified and their every slight of others sanctioned.
Too many people in positions to alter these conditions do not. Parents allow it. Friends allow it. Voters allow it. Boards allow it. These people all allow it because of their own weaknesses and make those they shield weaker, and others suffer because of this. Rules and standards apply to others, but never them. And, in turn, this allows those absent character and merit to ascend, and, once ascended, to become immune to the effects of their every personal failing even while those failings wreak devastation around them.
A few people among you say no to this. Too many say yes. We all live with the results.