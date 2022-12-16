Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Birth into abundance affords benefits of materiality and favor, but it cannot surmount the deprivation of toil’s instruction.

Experience teaches, for better or ill. Those who stumble without cushion for the fall, those who know the fear of failure’s harsher penalties and feel their sting and pay heed to their lessons learn how to navigate difficulty in a way that those swaddled in privilege cannot comprehend.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

Recommended for you