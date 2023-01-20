Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Naivete is a trait of the dim-witted, none of whom should be permitted to cross newsroom thresholds but whose ranks are increasing in those places, especially where hair spray is used more frequently than notebooks.

Intelligent people recognize the danger in believing only that which they wish to believe, and good journalists, who ought to be intelligent people, know the hazards of blind credulity. Fox News is seldom alleged to employ journalists, which explains why that organization faces a $1.6-billion lawsuit from Dominion over anchordolts allowing to go unvetted and unchecked others’ claims that the company used its voting machines to rig the 2020 presidential election.

