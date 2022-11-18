Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., doesn’t give a damn what I think, and one could hardly blame him. He has fared well enough on his own.
That preamble is necessary to establish that what I am about to write has no founding beyond what might charitably be called reasonable speculation.
Manchin will run for president in 2024, or, from the vantage point of those desiring a Democrat in the White House, at least he should. Democratic leaders should have a candid conversation with President Joe Biden and persuade him to sanction the effort, stepping to the side after one term and throwing his support behind his fellow Joe.
It is a virtual certainty that whichever of the two tops the ticket, the Republican opponent will be either former president Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Those two can be expected to bloody each other in the primaries. If DeSantis survives that, Trump loyalists might sit out the general election, assuring that whoever runs on the Democratic side wins. Even if Trump takes the party nomination, his support might have eroded enough, evidenced by the midterms, to render him incapable of capturing the popular vote for the first time or the electoral for a second.
Democrats should not invest hope in either prospect. They should recognize the necessity of winning back working-class America. This would not require forsaking party values. A vast swath of Trump’s constituency formerly voted Democratic because Democrats represented their interests as well as those of others lacking the voice that affluence provides.
What it would require is the perception that the party nominee recognizes, respects and appreciates those who wear overalls rather than suits on the job. The perception must be that the candidate will represent this group, which still does much of the real work in this country while many of the rest of us screen-gaze.
No Democrat of similar stature inside the Beltway personifies this kind of candidate more than Manchin. None, in fact, even comes close.
Never mind whether reality or the facts match perception. In politics, perception and reality are equal. Never mind the fact of Manchin’s financial interests driving his protection of coal. The perception he projects and which many people buy is that Manchin is for miners. Never mind that miners are dwindling in number or whether he is truly for them or himself. It’s the perception of representing them that matters.
Biden cannot deliver that. Perhaps, he could have in another era. That time is gone. He rides the renewables train. Never mind whether his logic on the issue is sound. That is politically irrelevant. Manchin’s so-called “all-of-the-above” energy approach, allowing for coal’s continued use and the completion of natural gas projects, such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, sends a message that would resonate with some working-class voters.
No one will take from either Trump or DeSantis the entirety of the working-class bloc Trump acquired in 2016. But Manchin might take some. Elections are about math. Both party nominees will get 40% of the vote, leaving the remaining 20% to decide the winner. That share is partly composed of voters with an allegiance to one side or the next who could be persuaded to cross.
Peeling fringe voters from the opposition’s core wins elections. Democrats find hope in the midterm results. They should not hope too much. A Republican candidate who can’t spell “hut” when spotted the h and t is in a runoff for a Senate seat. Democrats need more votes.
The path to getting more runs through West Virginia. Manchin will depart the Senate, whether by his choice or the electorate’s. Alex Mooney, the Republican representative from Charles Town by way of Maryland, will become this state’s junior senator following the 2024 election. He recently announced his candidacy for Manchin’s seat, something a sage columnist predicted in June. He will win that race, regardless of opponent.
A presidential bid might doom Manchin politically in West Virginia. He might not win the state. But he might capture far bigger prizes, such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, where his connections run deep. Capturing the White House without Biden’s support might be difficult but, with the backing of both the president and the party, Manchin could be precisely what Democrats need to begin regaining a voting bloc they once clutched with both hands.
At 75, the senator has fewer damns to give, whether about his political future in this state or a lowly editor’s idle musings. But it cannot escape Manchin’s notice how short the ride could be from West Virginia to Pennsylvania Avenue.