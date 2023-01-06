Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Over the coast of California, the great storm formed May 26, 1889, and began from there a slow march across America toward Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where about 2,209 souls waited to die, unaware of the looming sweep of the scythe.

A town forged on steel and greed and populated by men and women of iron will, Johnstown sat then on the precipice of a descent into a hell the likes of which Dante could not have imagined. Mighty industrialists of the day set against them by way of callous disregard, but so, too, did nature.

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

